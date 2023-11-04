4 of the best Canadian mattress brands that'll help you sleep at night

We all know that a good night's sleep is key to a productive day and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, but a quality seven hours of quiet time can hinge on what you're actually sleeping on.

Mattresses can make or break your sleepy time journey and it can be hard to find the best fit that matches your sleeping patterns, style, and budget in today’s market.

But not to worry! We chatted with the trusted mattress experts at MattressReviews.ca to compile a buyer's guide of four different Canadian mattress brands to ensure you get the best sleep possible every single night!

Check out these brands and get ready for some quality sleepy time in La-la Land.

Douglas

Loved by more than 175,000 Canadians and receiving almost 13,000 five-star customer reviews, the award-winning Douglas mattress is ranked as one of Canada's best mattress options — with prices starting at $599 plus tax.

Made with a layer of specialty cooling gel foam that keeps sleepers cool, this mattress has a medium-firm feel and comes in as the number-one pick for all sleep styles.

To help you try it out without worry, the Douglas comes with a 365-night sleep trial and a 20-year warranty. Don't forget your free comfort sleep bundle that comes with two premium memory foam pillows, one set of cotton sheets, one waterproof mattress protector, and one waterproof pillow protector.

Octave

Octave is one of Canada's most advanced memory foam mattresses to date. It's made exclusively with specialty memory foam and fabrics for a quality cooling mattress, meaning you won't overheat during your slumber. Hot sleepers, this one's for you!

To achieve its vision of creating Canada's best memory foam mattresses, Octave uses multiple layers of advanced memory foam, including premium copper gel memory foam, Elastex® and multi-zone support foam.



The Octave mattress is perfect for achieving ideal postural support

and is a great premium memory foam mattress option considering its staggering starting price of just $599 plus tax. This beauty also comes with a 15-year warranty and a 365-night sleep warranty.

Logan & Cove

Hello, luxury! Logan & Cove mattresses are some of the most decadent options on the market and begin at $799.

These top-rated hybrid mattresses are crafted with a five-zone coil system for full-body support, premium foam layers, and a diamond-quilted cover infused with cooling nanofibres, helping Logan & Cove sleepers snooze peacefully.

The Logan & Cove mattress comes in two distinct models that offer a medium-firm, hotel-quality feel featuring up to 2,920 coils. Each mattress comes with a 15-year warranty, a 365-night sleep trial, and a free bedding bundle.

Juno

Your best affordable mattress option, the Juno mattress, starts at just $399 plus tax, and it's a great option for sleepers who don't want to compromise on quality for a fair price. This 100 per cent foam mattress is made with cooling gels and provides full-body support for balanced comfort.

Over 75,000 Junos have been sold across the country, proving you can still get some quality ZzZs without breaking the bank. With your Juno purchase, you'll also score a 120-night sleep trial, a 15-year warranty, and a free mattress protector too.

Whatever mattress you decide on, MattressReviews.ca is here to help Canadians sleep better for years to come.

Check out their website to read reviews and compare some of Canada’s top mattress brands, and get ready for your best sleep ever!