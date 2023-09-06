New St. Catharines community near Toronto sold 60% of its homes in its first week

With St. Catharines projected to grow to over 30,000 people by 2041, it's no wonder that LOT 16, an urban townhome community, became a sought-after option when it hit the market this past May with homes starting in the low $500Ks.

Located on a hillside overlooking Canal Valley, LOT 16 is enveloped by a lush, natural landscape that inspires serenity and calm.

The community offers easy access to Highway 406 and is conveniently located just a five-minute drive away from St. Catherines' GO Station. All of these commuting options make travelling to Toronto simple for business or pleasure.

Since January, home sales in St. Catharines have surged by over 100%, while rental prices have been increasing steadily. For investors, these statistics provide a compelling argument. The combined surge in both sales and rental rates hints at a strong return on investment.

LOT 16 is led by Sphere Developments, a company that brings a holistic approach to building communities, with years of experience across all aspects of real estate, from site acquisition and financing to development and sales of real estate projects spanning luxury custom builds and high-rise towers.

Other key members of the LOT 16 team include 5nine as the construction partner, MAPA as the interior designers, KNYMH as the architect, and Hirsch + Associates as the sales team.

By aligning their expertise, the team is able to provide an accessible entry point for first-time home buyers, emphasizing affordability, spacious in-suite living areas, and impeccable design and finishes.

Residents not only have St. Catherines at their doorstep and are just a short trip away from Toronto, but LOT 16 is also only 20 minutes away from some award-winning wineries in Niagara's wine region — one of Ontario’s best weekend getaway destinations.

While there is still an opportunity to get in on this amazing community, time is running out considering its impressive first week of sales.

To learn more about how you can purchase a townhome in one of the hottest developments in St. Catherines, visit LOT 16 to register for more updates.