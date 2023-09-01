Toronto experts explain professional counselling and when you might need it

It's no small feat to seek out and start the journey of therapy, along with whatever fears and anxieties that come with it. Whether you have questions about when to start counselling, or how to find the right therapist, there's lots of information out there to help you.

We caught up with Sabrina Golchin, Mariella Pace and Johanna Gabel, founders of Life in Harmony Counselling Services, a leading provider of counselling with roots in Vaughan, and a brand-new clinic on Bloor Street West in Toronto's west end.

We discussed counselling and therapy with the Life in Harmony team to break down some important information about the subject, and offer answers to questions you might have about seeking out a therapist in Toronto.

When should a person seek out therapy?

One of the first questions you might have is if starting counselling is even necessary. According to Sabrina Golchin, registered psychotherapist, that question might actually be your answer.

"If you are at a point where you are thinking 'Should I be going to a therapist?' you may have come to a place where emotional and psychological challenges are significantly impacting your daily functioning," Golchin tells blogTO.

Another clue might be persistent feelings of anxiety, sadness, hopelessness, or being overwhelmed with daily life tasks.

Why therapy?

There are many reasons why people decide to embark on their therapy journey. According to Life in Harmony, one main reason why people start therapy is because they want an outside, objective person to speak with.

"Some choose therapy as a preventative to other issues severely impacting their life."

What to expect at your first session

The first meeting between a therapist and client is an opportunity to build trust, rapport and set the foundation for a therapeutic relationship, says Golchin.

Usually, the first meeting starts with an intake session where clients discuss why they're starting counselling. Therapists will then discuss standard confidentiality limits.

Some background on your life and experiences, family and relationships may also be collected by counsellors and they will typically answer many of the questions you have about the process.

Of course, therapists are aware that a first session can be daunting and will do their best to calm your anxieties.

"As cliche as it might sound, the foundation of a good therapeutic relationship is embedded in the safe and non-judgemental space that the therapist can provide with spoken and unspoken language," says Golchin.

In-person therapy or online therapy?

Life in Harmony offers both in-person and virtual therapy options, and it will depend on each client's preference to determine what's best. As registered social worker Mariella Pace tells blogTO, both options are effective.

"It's not one size fits all, it depends on the client's comfort level,” says Pace. "We have found that therapists can connect just as well with clients online, while picking up body language and non-verbal cues."

Since the Bloor West Life in Harmony location is right outside Runnymede Station, an easy subway ride can bring you right to the clinic if you're interested in connecting in person.

Those looking for therapy and counselling near downtown Etobicoke can also access this Life in Harmony location in no time.

How do therapists calm a patient's anxiety?

It's normal to feel apprehensive about counselling, but making that decision requires courage and therapists recognize that. One of their main jobs is to notice any such nerves and do their best to help quell them.

"Our initial task is to provide a sense of safety and comfort, where we can help [clients] alleviate their fears. We do that by showing empathy and building trust," says Pace.

She suggests clients try one session and see how it feels. "Try it once, if you like it you can come back for another session. Typically what we find is that once [clients] are engaged, they want to come back."

A range of services and counselling options

With an emphasis on holistic well-being and traditional counselling methods, Life in Harmony offers comprehensive counselling services for all needs including stress management, postpartum and parenting needs, couples counselling, depression and anxiety, mood disorders and more.

Clients will also find services such as child and teen therapy, OCD counselling and therapy, and grief counselling.

Johanna Gabel, a registered social worker and psychotherapist, says clients come to Life in Harmony for different reasons, while anxiety and depression are very popular issues with younger clients.



"Young people are dealing with a lot of stress, having gone through a pandemic," says Gabel, listing friendships, eating disorders, bullying, alcohol and drug use, attachment to screens and body image as widely discussed with younger patients.

Next steps for Life in Harmony

With the opening of their new Bloor West clinic, Life in Harmony is continuing to offer accessible therapy options by opening new locations. Golchin, Pace and Gabel have their eyes set on opening a practice in Barrie/Innisfil, to help different communities that may lack diverse service options.

The Life in Harmony team is also looking to become a training clinic by working with local universities to support students in completing their educations. Not only does this provide students with hands-on experience, but it can also provide affordable therapy for clients.

Starting your own Toronto therapy journey

As a women-run business with more than 25 years of experience, Life in Harmony is a leading choice for all of your therapeutic or counselling needs.

Life in Harmony staff, including BIPOC therapists and counsellors, have a range of educational backgrounds and specialties, meaning all of your needs will be met in a safe and comfortable environment.

After speaking with their compassionate team, it's clear Golchin, Gabel and Pace work tirelessly to find the best therapy staff that meet Life in Harmony's mission statements and treatment practices — meaning each and every counsellor has been handpicked.

If you've been considering professional counselling but don't know where to start, the new 2261 Bloor Street West location, near Etobicoke, is a perfect place to begin your Toronto therapy journey.

Head over to the Life in Harmony website to learn more about their therapy services and book a session.