3 real ways Canadians struggle to navigate their healthcare and benefits

All across Canada, the time it takes you to navigate healthcare and benefits is probably longer than the time you spend with your doctor.

Whether you’re trying to submit a health insurance claim or get a prescription filled, a recent survey conducted by GreenShield reveals that Canadians spend 2.5 times more time navigating their healthcare and benefits processes than they do at their actual doctor’s appointments.

With so much time spent navigating the complexities of the health and benefits system, Canadians are losing time that should be spent nurturing their health and well-being.

GreenShield is on a mission to change that to deliver better health for all. The country’s only national not-for-profit health and benefits company, GreenShield is the first organization in Canada to integrate coverage and care to help you save time and take charge of your healthcare and benefits.

With the survey results in mind, here are just a few reasons Canadians struggle with their current health and benefits experience, and how GreenShield’s unique model can help.

Wait times at the doctor’s office

According to GreenShield’s survey, 60 per cent of Canadians report waiting 30 minutes or more to see their doctor — with 20 per cent waiting 60 minutes or more! That’s four times more than the average wait time at a grocery store checkout and even longer than waiting in the dreaded airport security line.

Earlier this year, the company launched GreenShield+, a first-of-its-kind digital health and benefits ecosystem that provides unprecedented levels of integration between health services and benefits plans.

With GreenShield+'s revolutionizing approach, you’re able to access thousands of health professionals across a variety of expanded services from home on your own schedule.

Filling prescriptions

Ever browse the aisles of the pharmacy waiting for your prescription to be filled? You’re not alone, as over half of Canadians (54 per cent) spend 30 minutes or more waiting for a prescription to be filled — with over 20 per cent waiting over an hour.

By connecting you with a digital pharmacist who will guide you through your prescription, GreenShield+ can deliver your medicine right to your door and answer any questions you may have along the way within the app.

Getting health insurance claims filed

If you’ve ever anxiously counted down the seconds waiting in line for the bathroom at a crowded concert, you probably didn’t know that’s how long it takes you to fill out an insurance claim — the average time for both being 10 minutes.

GreenShield+ seamlessly integrates various parts of the health and benefits system with ease, connecting your services together and simplifying that claims process.

The platform helps you see what coverage you have left and, with a single click, gets you reimbursed for your claim anytime, anywhere — personalizing the experience and saving you time.

Want to join the rallying cry for better health for all?

If you’re interested in learning more about this first-of-its-kind digital health and benefits ecosystem, check out GreenShield+ now.