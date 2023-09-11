We spoke to the Ontario director behind Factory Theatre's remount of The Waltz

One of the best-selling shows in Factory Theatre's history is being remounted this fall, and it looks like a must-see for all audiences.

The Waltz is a heartwarming romantic comedy that tells the story of two Filipino Canadian teenagers who meet by chance and spend one life-altering night together with a boombox under the magnificent Saskatchewan sky.

This smash-hit play, written by playwright Marie Beath Badian, captured the hearts of audiences last year and is now set to return to the Factory Theatre stage in Toronto for a limited run before embarking on a national tour to Prairie Theatre Exchange and the Great Canadian Theatre Company.

We caught up with Director Nina Lee Aquino to find out more.

The Waltz is a continuation of Badian’s hit comedy play, Prairie Nurse, which was presented during Factory Theatre's 2017–2018 season. But, Aquino says, the audience will enjoy the play regardless of whether they've seen the prequel.

"For the people that have seen Prairie Nurse, it’s a special treat, but for those that haven't, don't worry, you’re still going to get it," she says.

"It’s very much your true-blue romantic comedy about two young people who are on the brink of change. It's a coming-of-age story for the two of them. Individually, they are facing their own transitional moments in life, and for one night, they get to confront that with each other."

Set in the early 90s, the story follows RJ (Anthony Perpuse) and Bea (Ericka Leobrera) as they get to know each other and figure out how their stories are serendipitously interwoven.

An unexpected juncture of hope, dreams, and growing up, the play prompts the audience to ponder whether any of us ever really feel at home in the world.

Reflecting on the huge success of The Waltz in 2022, Aquino says: "It came out at a time when the theatre community was recovering from the pandemic, and maybe there was a hunger from the audience... to see something really charming and adorable. But also, because it's set in the 90s, there is definitely a lot of nostalgia happening in the audience."

The Waltz is a captivating play that's sure to resonate with diverse audiences. And if you're someone who's new to the realm of theatre, it acts as a perfect gateway into this enriching world.

"Some stories are there to provoke. Some stories are there to reveal certain things about us. Some stories are there to inspire us. Theatre really influences you; it impacts human life, and it helps in our growth as human beings. That’s what's important," Aquino says.

The Waltz will run at the Factory Theatre from September 6 to September 17, before touring to the Prairie Theatre Exchange in Winnipeg from November 14 to 29, 2023, and the Great Canadian Theatre Company in Ottawa from February 13 to 25, 2024.

Tickets for The Waltz range from $20 to $80, with limited $0 tickets also available. Audiences are invited to select the ticket price option that works best for them to experience the show.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit FactoryTheatre.ca or call (416) 504-9971.