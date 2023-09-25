BASK wines and spritzers are here as you bask in every Toronto moment

No matter your busy schedule and routine, we all deserve those special moments where relaxation, warmth, and comfort take priority.

BASK is a Canadian wine brand known for its thoughtful array of beverages, each featuring zero grams of sugar per serving*, ideal for wine lovers craving low-sugar options that don’t sacrifice taste and quality.

Whether you’re picking up the perfect bottle of wine for a picnic or looking for a revitalizing spritz to enjoy at the cottage, BASK gives you one less thing to worry about so you can enjoy what you want in the present moment.

With a diverse selection of wines, BASK has a new lineup of ready-to-drink Wine Spritzers great for any occasion.

Whether you’re taking advantage of the warm weather or catching up with some friends, these convenient canned spritzers in flavours like Rosé Spritz, Sangria Spritz, or White Wine Spritz are great when you’re looking for an on-the-go option.

If you’re looking for something to enjoy by the dock at the cottage, BASK’s ready-to-drink Hard Teas are robust and flavourful without the sugar load. These hard teas come in vibrant flavours like peach green tea, passion fruit white tea, and goji and blackberry black tea.

How about a bit of a fruity pick-me-up after a long workday? BASK’s Rosé is one of the brand’s most popular for a reason, offering tart notes of strawberry and raspberry with a finish that provides a hint of fresh citrus.

Offering a wide array of wines that complement any moment, BASK’s red wines strike a warm balance that can suit any occasion, from fancy events to everyday celebrations. Choose from their full-bodied Cabernet Sauvignon or the smooth Pinot Noir.

White wine lovers can rejoice as well, with two crisp bottles to round out any get-together — try the bright and fresh Pinot Grigio or the refreshing Sauvignon Blanc.

Regardless of how you choose to indulge and unwind, BASK takes care of the refreshments to help you zero in on the moment and savour every second.

Keeping in line with the brand’s ethos of helping you intentionally tune into your present to bask in the moment — however you choose to do it — BASK held two pop-up events in Vancouver and Toronto this summer that provided free yoga by the beach, a relaxing DJ set to take guests into the night, and a sampling of their refreshing products.

Available at your local Wine Rack and LCBO, you can easily purchase the brand’s entire product line to enjoy responsibly if you are of legal drinking age.

Ready to start basking in your favourite moments? Check out BASK through their website or on social media @BaskWine to learn more about these mindfully delicious beverages.