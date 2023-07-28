Toronto Pearson Airport has an inspiring new art exhibition at baggage claim

Travellers coming through Toronto Pearson Airport's International Baggage Claim Area are in for a treat, as they'll get to check out some inspiring art while they wait for their luggage.

CIBC has announced the launch of "Ambition Takes Flight," an exhibition that celebrates the endless possibilities of travel and features works from talented and diverse Canadian artists.

The exhibition showcases works in a variety of artistic mediums, including painting, sculpture, and mixed media, all of which are displayed on seven baggage carousels. Each piece is accessible and easy to interpret, making them enjoyable for all kinds of viewers.

Earlier this year, an open call was issued for artists to submit their artwork for the art showcase, and of the 157 submissions, seven artists were selected. These artists include Jason Zante, Robyn Lightwalker, Andrew Wang, Serene Chan, Richael Laking, Komi Olafimihan, and Thea Vu-Nguyen.

“Much of my inspiration comes from stories around the world, especially since much of my work revolves around mythology and fantasy,” says Serene Chan. “Sometimes I become inspired by personally exploring different countries. Other times, I become inspired by places from the connections I’ve made with customers commissioning me from other nations."

She continues: "For me, the airport holds a certain air of mystery and possibility because you can take a plane to just about anywhere. I love to watch all the people bustling about, wondering where they’re from and where they’re going, or how far they’ve travelled.”

Not only has CIBC given these seven artists a platform to realize their ambitions, but by displaying art that is representative of the diverse cultures that make up Canada, it is rolling out a vibrant and interactive welcome mat for first-time visitors, and giving a warm welcome home to those returning.

Baggage claim is often one of the first introductions someone has after landing in a new country, and this art showcases the endless possibilities that visitors, immigrants, and Canadians could experience as they go forward into the city.

The "Ambition Takes Flight" exhibition is officially on display now, at Toronto Pearson, so make sure to keep your eyes peeled the next time you touch down. To learn more about the artists and their individual works, visit the CIBC website or check it out at Toronto Pearson Airport for yourself.