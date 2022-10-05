Sponsored
Becky Robertson
Posted 6 hours ago
An internationally-renowned show is coming to Toronto for a limited time

Many Toronto residents may not know that one of the world's most renowned opera and ballet companies is based here in the city, and they're running their top production at home starting this fall — one that has graced stages in France, Italy, the U.K., Germany, Japan, and across North America.

Opera Atelier's Dido and Aeneas showcases what the company does best: period productions taken into the 21st century that are equal parts music, acting, dancing, design and overall artistic statement, all fully-accessible to all audiences and only an hour long.

If you're on the fence about attending an opera, Dido and Aeneas is a perfect entry-level opportunity that's sure to entertain even the newest opera fan.

Stars like Justin Bieber, Dragon's Den investors Arlene Dickinson and Michael Wekerle, and even Mayor John Tory have taken in the live performances that Opera Atelier has to offer, and the 2022/23 showing of Dido and Aeneas is set to be their best yet.

With scores from award-winning period-instrument orchestra Tafelmusik and the stars that serve as some of the country's best singers in their debut roles, Opera Atelier takes what is considered the greatest opera written in English and makes it their own creation.

See soprano Meghan Lindsay and tenor Colin Ainsworth play the ill-fated lovers, and soprano Measha Brueggergosman-Lee take on the role of the cunning Sorceress in a contemporary rendition of a show that you won't want to miss.

The show runs from October 20 to 23 at the Elgin Theatre at 189 Yonge Street, and tickets are available now.

Mezzo-soprano Laura Pudwell as The Sorceress with Artists of Atelier Ballet in Opera Atelier's 2016 production of Purcell's Dido and Aeneas, Elgin Theatre, Toronto. Photography by Bruce Zinger
