Tim Hortons now has a new and exclusive clothing line to wear on your Tims Runs

After the rampant success of their recent product launches that have included Timbiebs, Biebs Brew and associated exclusive merch — which even Drake was a huge fan of — Canada's legendary coffee chain is back with another line that is bound to sell out faster than even Smile Cookies: Tims running apparel.
Every Canuck has undoubtedly gone on a "Tims Run" at some point (if not every day), and what better way to do so than in stylish athleisure-wear that pokes fun at the concept of a "Tims Run" in the first place?
In honour of National Coffee Day on September 29, the homegrown brand is releasing a special merch collection, which will include two different types of windbreakers (a classic design for $64.99 and a limited run premium design for $99.99); a long-sleeve ($37.99); slides ($29.99); a hat ($27.99); socks and, of course, sweatbands (both $14.99).
Customers will be able to cop the coveted items at timsrunclub.ca starting at 11 a.m. EST on Sept. 29.
Hot tip: Tims Rewards members get exclusive early access to the drop, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. EST. Just download the Tims app to become a Rewards member and look for the Early Access code via email or the app.
Going on your daily Tims run does indeed make you a part of a running club — the only one without any actual running, and one that now proudly has a uniform.
Along with the new digs, Tim is also launching a special Tims Run challenge on online gaming platform Roblox called the Tims Speed Run, where you can dodge obstacles to collect golden coffee beans to trade for a virtual version of the Tims Run Club collection.
If you're not playing Roblox yet, make sure to create an account and play along on any device.
