Becky Robertson
Posted 7 hours ago
Tim Hortons now has a new and exclusive clothing line to wear on your Tims Runs

Becky Robertson
Posted 7 hours ago
After the rampant success of their recent product launches that have included Timbiebs, Biebs Brew and associated exclusive merch — which even Drake was a huge fan of — Canada's legendary coffee chain is back with another line that is bound to sell out faster than even Smile Cookies: Tims running apparel.

Every Canuck has undoubtedly gone on a "Tims Run" at some point (if not every day), and what better way to do so than in stylish athleisure-wear that pokes fun at the concept of a "Tims Run" in the first place?

There are both white and black colourways of the new Tims running merchandise. 

In honour of National Coffee Day on September 29, the homegrown brand is releasing a special merch collection, which will include two different types of windbreakers (a classic design for $64.99 and a limited run premium design for $99.99); a long-sleeve ($37.99); slides ($29.99); a hat ($27.99); socks and, of course, sweatbands (both $14.99).

Going on a Tims run makes you part of the Tims Run Club.

Customers will be able to cop the coveted items at timsrunclub.ca starting at 11 a.m. EST on Sept. 29.

Hot tip: Tims Rewards members get exclusive early access to the drop, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. EST. Just download the Tims app to become a Rewards member and look for the Early Access code via email or the app.

It's all in the details.

Going on your daily Tims run does indeed make you a part of a running club — the only one without any actual running, and one that now proudly has a uniform.

Slide up to the register and drop your regular Tims run order.

Along with the new digs, Tim is also launching a special Tims Run challenge on online gaming platform Roblox called the Tims Speed Run, where you can dodge obstacles to collect golden coffee beans to trade for a virtual version of the Tims Run Club collection.

If you're not playing Roblox yet, make sure to create an account and play along on any device.

Photos by

Tim Hortons
