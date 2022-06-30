Here's how you can sip on Italian wine in Toronto while being good to the planet

If your idea of a good time includes a glass of vino - or two – then you should probably know that there is a way to enjoy your favourite bevvy while also being super sustainable.

Enter Santa Margherita. This Italian wine company has long been known for some really refreshing, top-notch grape.

The really cool thing about this brand (and this makes it a must-have for anyone who cares about the planet) is how environment-friendly it is.

Case in point: since 2013, the Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio Valdadige has been certified 100 per cent carbon neutral by Carbonzero, an organization that measures and manages climate impact.

That means the greenhouse gas emissions released from the production and distribution of the wine are completely offset by its environmental projects.

In fact, the balance of emissions of Pinot Grigio Valdadige being exported to Canada is an incredible zero – so you can cheerfully sip on Italian wine right here in Toronto sans the guilt!

If you're wondering how that's even possible, Santa Margherita uses renewable energy to create the refreshing wine. Yep, 100 per cent of the energy used on its vineyard and winery comes from 5,600-square-feet of solar panels and the combustion of biomass.

Moreover, 60 per cent of its bottles come from a production plant only a few kilometres away, therefore reducing transportation emissions.

And finally, to offset emissions that simply can't be eliminated, the company has set up three projects right here in Canada: reforestation projects in southern Quebec and in Ontario (this includes the Niagara Escarpment, Boreal Great Lakes and St Lawrence Forest regions), a project for the biodigestion of municipal organic waste in the city of Toronto, and the Bison Transport Fuel Efficiency project.

Need any more reason to give it a go? Santa Margherita is also vegan and has abandoned the use of any animal products in the production of its wines.

So, if you love your vino, and care about making a difference, here's your best chance to have your wine and drink it too. Santa Margherita's Pinot Grigio is available at your local Toronto LCBO. Cheers!