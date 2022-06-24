This Toronto real estate company just made three mega sales for staggering amounts

We've known for some time now that housing prices in Toronto are - forgive the pun - through the roof.

And even with word on the street suggesting the market is potentially cooling off, some properties in Toronto are still selling for whopping amounts.

Take, for example, the case of luxury real estate company Jordan Grosman Group. The realty firm specializes in buying and selling luxury real estate in Forest Hill, Yorkville and Cedarvale. Led by experts in the business, Jordan Grosman and Dorian Rodrigues, they've managed to make some mega sales this year.

Here's a look at some of the properties and what they went for:

3 Clarendon Crescent

This majestic 1906 Georgian manor comes hidden away within a private gated crescent, complete with a semi-circular driveway. It sits on a 0.38-acre park – a pretty unique green area for a spot right in the middle of the city.

Inside, the amenities are extensive: three fireplaces, a butler's pantry, stainless steel appliances, heated floors and marble countertops. The main floor reception rooms lead to a large, covered veranda, making it perfect for entertaining.

And last, but not least, all of this is in such a great location, close to world-class schools, a block to Scaramouche restaurant, and a walk away to Yonge and St Clair and the subway stations.

Sold for: $11,900,000. Which is hardly surprising, all things considered.

143 Dunvegan Road

The crowning jewel for Jordan Grosman Group is the sale of this luxury, ultra-modern property, located on one of the most prestigious streets in Forest Hill.

No detail is spared with this property. It encompasses 10,000 square feet of living space, and features five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a designer finished, art-deco inspired oak hardwood staircase with glass railing and an open-concept living, dining and kitchen area.

The kitchen is any chef's dream come true, with high-end finishes, solid-oak flooring, a remarkable Caesarstone island, Gaggenau dishwashers, wine fridge and pantries.

And you can't miss the glass sliding door that walks out into a patio with a barbecue, dining and living area – complete with a custom wood-burning fireplace.

Its primary bedroom is a meticulously designed retreat. There's a whole lot to love about the walk-in wardrobes, built-in makeup counter, heated flooring, large windows… and an ensuite bathroom with a luxurious free-standing tub.

A fitness space, powder room, spa room and recreation room complete the perks of living in this luxurious residence. And, for nature lovers, the private backyard features stunning landscaping, custom cabanas, and an inground pool with hot tub.

Sold for: Want to venture a guess? Well, this truly top-of-the-line property went for $13,600,000.

Konzulat Towns

Finally, you might want to feast your eyes on these luxury townhomes located in Forest Hill.

There are four units in all, with each comprising four bedrooms, four- and-a-half bathrooms, high ceilings, open-floor layouts and top-of-the-line appliances.

But that's not all. You can also expect some truly luxe elements such as a private elevator, two heated parking spots, heated floors, a private rear yard, and classic exterior designs by architect Richard Wengle.

Everything - from the hardwood flooring to the stone countertops - oozes luxury and a chic modern feel. And being located in the family-friendly Forest Hill neighbourhood means that these townhomes are right in the heart of Toronto, next to stores, cafes and prestigious schools.

Sold for: Over $4 million. The best part though? Two of the units are still on the market! You might want to hurry if you have an eye on them.

Also, it's worth keeping these numbers in mind the next time someone talks about the Toronto property market cooling down!