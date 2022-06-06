Toronto is getting a festival that celebrates Latin American arts

There's a new festival coming to the city this summer for Toronto arts and culture enthusiasts.

aluCinArte Multidisciplinary Latin Arts Festival is a multidisciplinary Latin arts festival that celebrates Latin American arts in all forms, and will be running for the first time this summer.

According to their website, the festival will feature "nightly music performances, dance performances, cooking workshops, music workshops, film screenings, artist panels, children's programming... and more!"

The festival is put on by Southern Currents, which is a Toronto-based non-profit organization. For more than twenty years, they've held the annual aluCine Latin Film + Media Arts festival, which showcases the best in independent Latin American cinema from across the globe.

This year is the first time they are hosting the aluCineArte Latin American Arts Festival. If you want to immerse yourself in a variety of Latin American culture, this festival is for you.

You can check out the festival from June 15 to 19. A complete schedule can be found online.

All events for aluCineArte Latin American Arts Festival are either pay-what-you-can or free!

You will be able to book tickets online for any events you want to attend.