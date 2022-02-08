Private tree lined home for sale in Oakville comes with a music studio

A home tucked away in a tree-lined oasis on Oakville's "Street of Dreams" is on the market.

The home at 41 Chartwell Road in the Olde Oakville neighbourhood is offered for sale from The Avis Team Real Estate Group. Chartwell Road is often referred to as the "Street of Dreams" and homes are rarely available for purchase here.

The home is located south of Lakeshore Road, steps away from waterfront trails and yet still close to some of the finest shops, restaurants and schools.

The 8,490 square feet home underwent an extensive kitchen and family room renovation in 2009 by renowned architect Bill Hicks and Chatsworth Fine Homes, according to The Avis Team.

The gracious foyer anchors the home's formal dining room and sun-filled sitting room with gas fireplace.

The open concept custom gourmet kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances and a coffee station.

There is even a temperature-controlled wine cellar, impressive pantry, and a nine-and-a-half-foot wide marble island perfect for family breakfasts.

The spacious family room features a wood-burning fireplace for cozy nights at home. The oversized windows fill the room with light and overlook the yard.

Those working from home will appreciate the main floor office with custom built-in cabinetry.

A graceful solid wood staircase leads to five spacious bedrooms on the second floor.

The private primary suite features a large dressing room with custom built-in storage, a vanity counter and another gas fireplace.

There is also a five-piece ensuite bathroom.

Downstairs opens up to a spacious recreation room for family gatherings.

The place comes with a fitness area and even a music studio.

An additional bedroom with a full bathroom could function as a guest suite or nanny's quarters.

For those with children, the Olde Oakville address comes with access to Oakville's top-rated schools. Local amenities are within arm’s reach.

Outside, an inground swimming pool and jacuzzi await for your own private oasis — on a 85 foot by 237 foot lot.

This gem is located in the Carson Lane survey originally known as Orchard Beach where wealthy vacationers would come from Toronto in the early 1900s to enjoy the waterfront and take in the lake breezes, according to The Avis Team.

The area is one of the most desirable area codes in the GTA.

It is easy to reflect upon this area's rich history as you listen to the sounds of the lake from your own backyard, only five homes up from the lake.