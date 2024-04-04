Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
348A Crawford St. Toronto

This $4 million Toronto house got a serious makeover

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
If we're talking glow-ups when it comes to real estate, this four-bedroom, six-bathroom right in the heart of Trinity Bellwoods has had a pretty epic one. 

348A Crawford St. was built in 1994 and was pretty builder-basic the last time it was on the market.

The outside was those weird beige bricks, the bathrooms and kitchen were very 90s, and the interior was several shades of "greige." 

348A Crawford St. Toronto

The kitchen with Thermador appliances. 

But after a top-to-bottom renovation courtesy of EE Construction and Vinoca interior design, this home is now a testament to luxurious living and exquisite design, offering a blend of modern elegance and classic charm.

348A Crawford St. Toronto

One of the bathrooms with a cool graffiti wall. 

The sellers have poured their hearts into this home, and it shows in every detail.

348A Crawford St. Toronto

The front entrance and living room. 

As you step inside, you're greeted by a main floor that exudes grandeur.

348A Crawford St. Toronto

The open concept main floor and stairs with a glass railing. 

The spacious layout is accentuated by elegant panelling and marble accents, creating a truly luxurious atmosphere.

348A Crawford St. Toronto

The family room. 

The family room is a highlight, featuring a striking stone wall gas fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows that open up to the backyard, flooding the space with natural light.

348A Crawford St. Toronto

One of the bedrooms with huge windows. 

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms, each with its own ensuite, so you never have to argue over who gets to use the bathroom first.

348A Crawford St. Toronto

The primary suite. 

The palatial primary bedroom on the third level is a true retreat, offering a peaceful oasis with its own ensuite tub, perfect for unwinding after a long day.

348A Crawford St. Toronto

The walk-out to the rooftop patio. 

It also opens up to a rooftop patio, which overlooks the city. 

348A Crawford St. Toronto

The basement family room. 

The finished basement is a space unto itself. 

348A Crawford St. Toronto

The sauna. 

It boasts an 8.5-foot ceiling height and features another family room, fireplace, multiple work-from-home locations, and even a sauna!

348A Crawford St. Toronto

The backyard. 

The only let down is the backyard which is quite small and is really only a patio. 

348A Crawford St. Toronto

The living room with floor-to-ceiling glass sliding doors. 

But with Trinity Bellwoods Park  and Fred Hamilton Playground just steps away, who needs a backyard anyway?

348A Crawford St. Toronto

The two-car garage. 

This house also has a two-car garage, providing convenience and security in the heart of the city.

348A Crawford St. Toronto

The dining room. 

And did we mention how great the location is with Trinity Bellwoods Park, Little Italy, and an array of restaurants and shops just steps away, you'll have everything you need right at your doorstep.

348A Crawford St. Toronto

The back of the house. 

348A Crawford St. is listed for $3,750,000.

Photos by

ARAS Imaging
