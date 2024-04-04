This $4 million Toronto house got a serious makeover

If we're talking glow-ups when it comes to real estate, this four-bedroom, six-bathroom right in the heart of Trinity Bellwoods has had a pretty epic one.

348A Crawford St. was built in 1994 and was pretty builder-basic the last time it was on the market.

The outside was those weird beige bricks, the bathrooms and kitchen were very 90s, and the interior was several shades of "greige."

But after a top-to-bottom renovation courtesy of EE Construction and Vinoca interior design, this home is now a testament to luxurious living and exquisite design, offering a blend of modern elegance and classic charm.

The sellers have poured their hearts into this home, and it shows in every detail.

As you step inside, you're greeted by a main floor that exudes grandeur.

The spacious layout is accentuated by elegant panelling and marble accents, creating a truly luxurious atmosphere.

The family room is a highlight, featuring a striking stone wall gas fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows that open up to the backyard, flooding the space with natural light.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms, each with its own ensuite, so you never have to argue over who gets to use the bathroom first.

The palatial primary bedroom on the third level is a true retreat, offering a peaceful oasis with its own ensuite tub, perfect for unwinding after a long day.

It also opens up to a rooftop patio, which overlooks the city.

The finished basement is a space unto itself.

It boasts an 8.5-foot ceiling height and features another family room, fireplace, multiple work-from-home locations, and even a sauna!

The only let down is the backyard which is quite small and is really only a patio.

But with Trinity Bellwoods Park and Fred Hamilton Playground just steps away, who needs a backyard anyway?

This house also has a two-car garage, providing convenience and security in the heart of the city.

And did we mention how great the location is with Trinity Bellwoods Park, Little Italy, and an array of restaurants and shops just steps away, you'll have everything you need right at your doorstep.

348A Crawford St. is listed for $3,750,000.