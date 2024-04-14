Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
14/16 Skey Lane Toronto

This $5 million Toronto laneway house features studio space and a huge roof patio

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Tucked in a little known Toronto lane lies an extremely rare opportuntity. 

Recently listed for $4,895,000, 14 and 16 Skey Lane is a four-unit multiplex that takes up 100 per cent of the property, which is rare.   

And it's a really cool laneway building with soaring ceilings, factory loft vibes and one heck of a rooftop patio. 

14/16 Skey Lane Toronto

The main floor unit. 

"It was built in 1880 and was initially a horse stable, and then after that it was once used as a printing factory," listing agent Scott Vasiliou told blogTO.

14/16 Skey Lane Toronto

The studio space. 

Now, the building has been divided into two residential units and two design studios. 

14/16 Skey Lane Toronto

Original hardwood floors and big windows make the space bright and airy with tons of character. 

The top floor has a primary suite unit that spans the entire building, as well as small studio space that could be another unit. 

14/16 Skey Lane Toronto

The main floor residential unit is an open concept apartment with tall ceilings and lots of natrual light. 

On the main floor there are two more self contained, one of which is occupied by offices. 

14/16 Skey Lane Toronto

The offices. 

And they're nice offices because they used to be home to Wayback Architects, who were behind the design of some cool Toronto places like Grey Gardens.

14/16 Skey Lane Toronto

The main floor residential unit. 

But Vasiliou noted that the building will be fully vacant once purchased. 

14/16 Skey Lane Toronto

The bathroom in one of the residential units. 

And as cool as the multiplex is, the big selling point of this property is that the listing price includes the vacant lot at 17 Skey Ln!

14/16 Skey Lane Toronto

The top floor unit spans the entire length of the building. 

So if you're an investor or a builder, this translates to endless possibilities. 

14/16 Skey Lane Toronto

A bathroom. 

Whether you're dreaming of building two detached homes, a townhouse, or a condo development, or perhaps eight purpose-built rental units PLUS a detached laneway house, you could do it all!

14/16 Skey Lane Toronto

The office space. 

And according to financials shared with blogTO, the projected rent roll for the purpose-built rentals is an impressive $501,600 per year.  

14/16 Skey Lane Toronto

The primary bedroom in the top floor residential unit. 

And if that wasn't impressive enough, the location is sure to be a huge bonus. 

14/16 Skey Lane Toronto

The primary unit with a wood burning stove. 

14/16 Skey Ln is just steps away from Trinity Bellwoods Park, public transit, excellent restaurants, patios, and shopping. 

14/16 Skey Lane Toronto

The top floor studio space. 

In other words, you'll never have a problem finding tenants if you go the rental property or condo development route. 

14/16 Skey Lane Toronto

The 1,900 square-foot rooftop patio. 

Plus you gotta admit living in a laneway is quite cool – it's super private and the community amongst laneway residents is tight-knit. 

Photos by

One Space 
