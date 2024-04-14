This $5 million Toronto laneway house features studio space and a huge roof patio

Tucked in a little known Toronto lane lies an extremely rare opportuntity.

Recently listed for $4,895,000, 14 and 16 Skey Lane is a four-unit multiplex that takes up 100 per cent of the property, which is rare.

And it's a really cool laneway building with soaring ceilings, factory loft vibes and one heck of a rooftop patio.

"It was built in 1880 and was initially a horse stable, and then after that it was once used as a printing factory," listing agent Scott Vasiliou told blogTO.

Now, the building has been divided into two residential units and two design studios.

The top floor has a primary suite unit that spans the entire building, as well as small studio space that could be another unit.

On the main floor there are two more self contained, one of which is occupied by offices.

And they're nice offices because they used to be home to Wayback Architects, who were behind the design of some cool Toronto places like Grey Gardens.

But Vasiliou noted that the building will be fully vacant once purchased.

And as cool as the multiplex is, the big selling point of this property is that the listing price includes the vacant lot at 17 Skey Ln!

So if you're an investor or a builder, this translates to endless possibilities.

Whether you're dreaming of building two detached homes, a townhouse, or a condo development, or perhaps eight purpose-built rental units PLUS a detached laneway house, you could do it all!

And according to financials shared with blogTO, the projected rent roll for the purpose-built rentals is an impressive $501,600 per year.

And if that wasn't impressive enough, the location is sure to be a huge bonus.

14/16 Skey Ln is just steps away from Trinity Bellwoods Park, public transit, excellent restaurants, patios, and shopping.

In other words, you'll never have a problem finding tenants if you go the rental property or condo development route.

Plus you gotta admit living in a laneway is quite cool – it's super private and the community amongst laneway residents is tight-knit.