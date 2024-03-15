Ontario home sold at $900k loss within months of being re-listed

A home in Ontario sold at a staggering loss just a few months after being re-listed shows how frequently prices across the province's real estate market tend to fluctuate.

The sprawling 23-acre property in question, located at 76 Ridge Road West in Grimsby, overlooks the GTA skyline and comes with scenic private trails, campsites, a beach volleyball court and even an indoor swimming pool, according to its listing.

The 16,000-square-foot mansion was originally sold for $5,850,000 in June 2023. Just one month later, the property was put back on the market for a mind-boggling $5,950,000, but was terminated shortly after.

In February 2024, the house was re-listed at the same price, however, the winning offer came in at just $4.94 million, which is roughly $900,000 less than what the property sold for just a few months earlier and approximately $1 million less what it was listed for.

The Grimsby property isn't the only Ontario home to be sold at a massive loss in 2024. Just this week, another home in Burlington's affluent LaSalle neighbourhood was sold for $700,000 less than it was originally purchased for just two years earlier, following multiple failed attempts to sell.

Despite these cases of homes selling well below their listing prices, the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) found in its latest market report that selling prices in the GTA actually edged upward in February, which was mostly driven by "population growth" and a "resilient regional economy" that continued to boost the overall demand for housing.