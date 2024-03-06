Someone made a map of the tallest building coming to every part of the GTA

It can be tricky to keep track of the transformative changes sweeping across Greater Toronto Area skylines, but one local has created a new interactive tool that lets you keep tabs on the tallest buildings planned in your own backyard.

Reddit user SnooCauliflowers6591 shared an interactive map of all the tallest buildings proposed in each ward across the region, spanning from Burlington in the west to Durham in the East, and north up to Newmarket.

The map includes 56 areas, each with a point representing the tallest building proposed or under construction in that part of the region.

The map also shows some interesting instances where different wards' tallest buildings are essentially right across the street from one another, in cases where the local planning context blurs the lines of where neighbourhoods begin and end.

The Yonge-Eglinton area is one example where three wards meet within a one-block radius. This includes Ward 8 - Eglinton—Lawrence, and Ward 12 - Toronto—St. Paul's, which both have their tallest planned buildings situated on opposite sides of Eglinton.

A similar case occurs at the meeting point between Ward 21 - Scarborough Centre and Ward 24 - Scarborough—Guildwood, which both have their tallest upcoming developments centred around a future station on the Scarborough Subway Extension, now carving its way south from Sheppard.

Transit's role in shaping the city's future skyline is evident on this map, as the tallest building planned in Ward 14 - Toronto—Danforth is also being built in anticipation of a major transit investment, with a major Ontario Line and GO transit hub in the works as part of the East Harbour development.