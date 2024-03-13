Empty lot in Toronto now selling for more than when it had a house on it

A small mess of a vacant lot has hit the Toronto real estate market for nearly a million dollars — somehow priced for more than it sold at just over a year ago when the lot actually had a house on it.

The 30-foot-by-110-foot property at 15 Derwyn Rd. — near O'Connor Drive and Coxwell Avenue in East York — is being promoted as an "opportunity for builders/contractors to build your own custom home," and is going for a whopping $979,000 in "as is" condition.

Said condition includes the remnants of the bungalow that once stood on the site, along with some very early work on a new structure.

The three-bedroom home complete with separate basement unit, screened-in porch and other features had sold for $950,000 in fall 2022, despite an asking price of $999,999 and an estimated value of some $1.16 million, per listing website.

Of course, the demolition of the older, compact home for something far more spacious and modern (which could garner a far higher price upon resale) is not anything new for Toronto, especially in this neighbourhood.

It's a concerning trend in a city where so many have to save for decades to afford a home to live in, which they may likely be purchasing from a wealthy investor simply turning a profit.