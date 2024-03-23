Real Estate
Phoebe Knight
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
bachelor in paradise canada filming

Ontario resort where Bachelor in Paradise Canada was filmed is up for sale

Real Estate
Phoebe Knight
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

An Ontario resort that was the filming location for season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise Canada is up for sale, and it can be yours for a whopping $15 million.

Located on the shores of Little Lake in Port Severn, Christie's Mill Inn and Spa is a 41-bedroom property featuring a full-service restaurant, cafe and bar all sitting atop 17 acres of land.

bachelor in paradise canada filming

The resort's lobby area, as seen on Bachelor in Paradise Canada. Photo from Christie's Mill Inn and Spa.

The property — which is also home to a newly renovated three-storey cottage, full-service spa and sauna — had its very own time in the limelight back in 2021, when the resort served as the filming location for the second season of Bachelor in Paradise Canada.

For five weeks in June of that year, the resort was the backdrop for the Canadian installment of the wildly popular dating show, where 13 alumni from the franchise and 14 Canadian fans of the show searched for love on the resort's sandy beaches.

bachelor in paradise canada filming

The property's waterfront seating area as seen on Bachelor in Paradise Canada. Christie's Mill Inn and Spa.

The property is currently listed by Sotheby's at a hard-to-swallow $14,999,000, but could prove a perfect investment opportunity for industrious developers — or, potentially, very rich fans of Canadian reality TV. I won't judge.

Christie's Mill Inn and Spa is located at 263 Port Severn Road North.

Lead photo by

Christie's Mill Inn and Spa
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Ontario resort where Bachelor in Paradise Canada was filmed is up for sale

It's taking some Ontario renters an absurd amount of time to find a home

Renters in this Toronto building have been without heat for nearly a month

Thousands on waitlist for $10 plots of land in Ontario town ahead of project launch

Historic mansion in Toronto is surprisingly under $3 million

This Toronto home just hit the market after being in the same family since 1948

Someone in Ontario is renting out a bed at the top of a staircase for $500 per month

This is how much you need to earn to afford a house in Toronto right now