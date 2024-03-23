Ontario resort where Bachelor in Paradise Canada was filmed is up for sale

An Ontario resort that was the filming location for season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise Canada is up for sale, and it can be yours for a whopping $15 million.

Located on the shores of Little Lake in Port Severn, Christie's Mill Inn and Spa is a 41-bedroom property featuring a full-service restaurant, cafe and bar all sitting atop 17 acres of land.

The property — which is also home to a newly renovated three-storey cottage, full-service spa and sauna — had its very own time in the limelight back in 2021, when the resort served as the filming location for the second season of Bachelor in Paradise Canada.

For five weeks in June of that year, the resort was the backdrop for the Canadian installment of the wildly popular dating show, where 13 alumni from the franchise and 14 Canadian fans of the show searched for love on the resort's sandy beaches.

The property is currently listed by Sotheby's at a hard-to-swallow $14,999,000, but could prove a perfect investment opportunity for industrious developers — or, potentially, very rich fans of Canadian reality TV. I won't judge.

Christie's Mill Inn and Spa is located at 263 Port Severn Road North.