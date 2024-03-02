Real Estate
Phoebe Knight
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
83 Bayview Ridge

This $11 million Toronto mansion comes with its own waterfall

Real Estate
Phoebe Knight
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Want to live out your dreams of luxury residing in a chateau in the French countryside without ever leaving Toronto? This recently listed $11 million home in the Bridle Path neighbourhood might just do the trick.

Located not on the Bridle Path but just up the street on a quiet cul-de-sac, 83 Bayview Ridge is a 6000-square-foot mansion fit for Toronto royalty.

The property's listing describes the home as having "distinctive character and ambiance," in each room thanks to design by architect Richard Wengle.

83 Bayview Ridge

Entryway to the over 6000 square-foot home.

The fully outfitted chef's kitchen features marble countertops, a gas stove, floor-to-ceiling accent moulding, and an open-concept breakfast nook for casual meals.

83 Bayview Ridge

The kitchen.

Across the hall, the 275-square-foot formal Dining Room looks out over the front gardens while you dine under an opulent crystal chandelier.

83 Bayview Ridge

The dining room.

The 307-square-foot Family Room on the main floor is a comfortable alternative to the more formal Living Room just down the hall, but in any event, if you live here, you've got options for where to hold the family euchre tournament.

83 Bayview Ridge

The family room.

Also located on the main floor, the 220-square-foot wood-panelled library is the perfect place to curl up with your favourite book while you ponder the meaning of life.

83 Bayview Ridge

The library.

The enormous primary bedroom suite on the second floor is one of five bedrooms in the home and includes high vaulted ceilings and a Juliet balcony.

83 Bayview Ridge

The primary bedroom.

If the nearly 255-square-foot bedroom feels too cramped for you, not to worry — the bedroom leads directly into a spacious sitting room and also includes a six-piece ensuite bathroom.83 Bayview Ridge

Primary bedroom suite sitting room.

Each bedroom in the home, including the "nanny's suite," has an ensuite bathroom, contributing to the house's 5.5 bathroom count.

83 Bayview Ridge

A bathroom.

The enormous finished basement includes a games room (the listing suggests adding a pool or ping pong table), recreational space, nanny suite, laundry room and access to the home's attached three-car garage.

83 Bayview Ridge

The bedroom.

The pie-shaped piece of land on which the house resides allows for a large backyard with gardens, a pond with a small waterfall and a pergola.

83 Bayview Ridge

The backyard with views of pond and pergola.

83 Bayview Ridge is currently listed by Re/Max Realtron Barry Cohen Homes at $10,800,000.

Photos by

Cohen Homes & Estates
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This $11 million Toronto mansion comes with its own waterfall

Someone renting bed in shared Toronto room with 2 other people for $570 a month

This $5 million Toronto modern dream home has a walk-in wine cellar and an elevator

Pusateri's location to be demolished for huge Toronto condo development

These GTA homes all sold way below their listing price

Wild Toronto rental lists shared studio basement apartment for $4,000 a month

Neighbourhood is trying to stop the redevelopment of a Toronto mall

This $4 million Victorian home in Toronto is on the market for the first time in 50 years