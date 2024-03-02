This $11 million Toronto mansion comes with its own waterfall

Want to live out your dreams of luxury residing in a chateau in the French countryside without ever leaving Toronto? This recently listed $11 million home in the Bridle Path neighbourhood might just do the trick.

Located not on the Bridle Path but just up the street on a quiet cul-de-sac, 83 Bayview Ridge is a 6000-square-foot mansion fit for Toronto royalty.

The property's listing describes the home as having "distinctive character and ambiance," in each room thanks to design by architect Richard Wengle.

The fully outfitted chef's kitchen features marble countertops, a gas stove, floor-to-ceiling accent moulding, and an open-concept breakfast nook for casual meals.

Across the hall, the 275-square-foot formal Dining Room looks out over the front gardens while you dine under an opulent crystal chandelier.

The 307-square-foot Family Room on the main floor is a comfortable alternative to the more formal Living Room just down the hall, but in any event, if you live here, you've got options for where to hold the family euchre tournament.

Also located on the main floor, the 220-square-foot wood-panelled library is the perfect place to curl up with your favourite book while you ponder the meaning of life.

The enormous primary bedroom suite on the second floor is one of five bedrooms in the home and includes high vaulted ceilings and a Juliet balcony.

If the nearly 255-square-foot bedroom feels too cramped for you, not to worry — the bedroom leads directly into a spacious sitting room and also includes a six-piece ensuite bathroom.

Each bedroom in the home, including the "nanny's suite," has an ensuite bathroom, contributing to the house's 5.5 bathroom count.

The enormous finished basement includes a games room (the listing suggests adding a pool or ping pong table), recreational space, nanny suite, laundry room and access to the home's attached three-car garage.

The pie-shaped piece of land on which the house resides allows for a large backyard with gardens, a pond with a small waterfall and a pergola.

83 Bayview Ridge is currently listed by Re/Max Realtron Barry Cohen Homes at $10,800,000.