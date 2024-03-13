This $5.5M Mississauga mansion looks like something from 'Dream Home Makeover'

If you love home reno shows you will have undoubtedly binged Dream Home Makeover on Netflix, which follows the husband-and-wife duo of Studio McGee.

Studio McGee has quite a distinct style of combining classic and modern styles, but with a very paired palette of almost all neutrals, blacks, and whites.

The Studio McGee look has taken the world by storm, probably partly because they sell stuff in Target and are all over Netflix.

But if I didn't know better, I'd say 501 Rattray Park Dr. was designed by Shea McGee herself!

This custom-built home with almost 5,000 square feet of living space seamlessly blends classic elegance with modern convenience.

As you enter, you'll be greeted by an abundance of natural light that floods the interior, highlighting the herringbone white oak flooring and designer touches throughout.

The living room has soaring 20-foot ceilings and a double-height stone fireplace, which is not only a bold statement but also adds warmth and coziness.

The kitchen is a chef's dream, featuring premium Thermador appliances, a built-in coffee station, and a Panasonic multifunction air-fryer/microwave.

Upstairs you'll find four bedrooms.

The primary suite is beautiful with vaulted ceilings and comes complete with a walk-in closet and a large ensuite.

The other bedrooms are spacious, and each has its own ensuite.

The basement, which was virtually staged, offers a blank canvas for whatever your heart desires.

A wet bar, a home theatre, a giant rec room, sauna, gym – you name it, you can probably have it.

And since the home is located on an expansive 100 by 152 foot lot there's a sizeable backyard that has a lovely in-ground pool.

But even better than a pool is the fact that this home is literally steps away from serene views of Lake Ontario.

501 Rattray Park Dr. is listed for $5,499,000.