This $5.5M Mississauga mansion looks like something from 'Dream Home Makeover'

Misha Gajewski
Posted 9 hours ago
501 Rattray Park Dr. Mississauga

If you love home reno shows you will have undoubtedly binged Dream Home Makeover on Netflix, which follows the husband-and-wife duo of Studio McGee. 

Studio McGee has quite a distinct style of combining classic and modern styles, but with a very paired palette of almost all neutrals, blacks, and whites. 

The Studio McGee look has taken the world by storm, probably partly because they sell stuff in Target and are all over Netflix. 

501 Rattray Park Dr. Mississauga

The living room. 

But if I didn't know better, I'd say 501 Rattray Park Dr. was designed by Shea McGee herself!

501 Rattray Park Dr. Mississauga

A home office. 

This custom-built home with almost 5,000 square feet of living space seamlessly blends classic elegance with modern convenience.

501 Rattray Park Dr. Mississauga

Double-height windows flood the home with natural light. 

As you enter, you'll be greeted by an abundance of natural light that floods the interior, highlighting the herringbone white oak flooring and designer touches throughout.

501 Rattray Park Dr. Mississauga

The living room. 

The living room has soaring 20-foot ceilings and a double-height stone fireplace, which is not only a bold statement but also adds warmth and coziness. 

501 Rattray Park Dr. Mississauga

The kitchen also has a butler's pantry tucked away. 

The kitchen is a chef's dream, featuring premium Thermador appliances, a built-in coffee station, and a Panasonic multifunction air-fryer/microwave. 

501 Rattray Park Dr. Mississauga

A bedroom. 

 Upstairs you'll find four bedrooms. 

501 Rattray Park Dr. Mississauga

The primary bedroom. 

The primary suite is beautiful with vaulted ceilings and comes complete with a walk-in closet and a large ensuite. 

501 Rattray Park Dr. Mississauga

One of the bathrooms. 

The other bedrooms are spacious, and each has its own ensuite. 

501 Rattray Park Dr. Mississauga

The virtually staged basement. 

The basement, which was virtually staged, offers a blank canvas for whatever your heart desires.

501 Rattray Park Dr. Mississauga

The dining room. 

A wet bar, a home theatre, a giant rec room, sauna, gym – you name it, you can probably have it.  

501 Rattray Park Dr. Mississauga

The backyard.

And since the home is located on an expansive 100 by 152 foot lot there's a sizeable backyard that has a lovely in-ground pool.

501 Rattray Park Dr. Mississauga

An aerial view of the house with Lake Ontario just a block away. 

But even better than a pool is the fact that this home is literally steps away from serene views of Lake Ontario.

501 Rattray Park Dr. Mississauga

The patio off the living room over looking the backyard. 

501 Rattray Park Dr. is listed for $5,499,000

