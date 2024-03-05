Real Estate
Phoebe Knight
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
5 Relmar Road Toronto

This $5 million Toronto modern dream home has a walk-in wine cellar and an elevator

Real Estate
Phoebe Knight
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

The Forest Hill real estate market is fostering a major gem that comes in the form of an ultra-modern dream home that towers over its neighbours.

Located on a peaceful road north of Spadina and St.Clair that ends in the entrance to the lush Suydam Park, 5 Relmar Road stands out as a four-level architectural wonder among its neighbours.

The home boasts soaring 20-foot ceilings and ample windows, allowing natural light to flood almost every corner of the angular home, warming up the otherwise stark neutral walls and fixtures.

5 Relmar Road TorontoThe open-concept kitchen seamlessly stands between the dining and living rooms, and includes a cozy nook that's perfect for more casual meals (or for displaying your Hermes pillows).

5 Relmar Road TorontoThe almost 230 square-foot dining room looks out at the street, and the house's heated driveway that leads to a two-car parking garage. It is also the main-floor access point for the elevator, which runs up all four levels of the house.

5 Relmar Road Toronto

The three-bedroom home has a separate floor for every bedroom (plus one to spare) so dwellers of the house or their guests can have total privacy.

5 Relmar Road TorontoOn the second floor of the home, where one of the three bedrooms is located, there is also an open landing with a custom-built desk and drawer space intended as a home office space that's nicer than most real offices.5 Relmar Road TorontoThe 256-square-foot primary bedroom makes up the entire third level of the house, with two enormous walk-in closets and a six-piece ensuite located at the opposite end of the level.

5 Relmar Road TorontoThe four-bathroom home includes full ensuites for the second-floor bedroom and primary, as well as a full basement bathroom directly next to the third bedroom and a main-floor powder room.

5 Relmar Road TorontoIn addition to a bedroom and ample living space, the house's finished basement also features a 137 square-foot home gym space with a mirrored wall and enough room for your favourite workout equipment.

5 Relmar Road TorontoAnd, for your celebratory after-workout drink, the basement also houses a cavernous walk-in wine cellar for the safe keeping of your rarest vintages.5 Relmar Road Toronto

5 Relmar Road is currently listed by Forest Hill Real Estate at $4,295,000.

Photos by

Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This $5 million Toronto modern dream home has a walk-in wine cellar and an elevator

Pusateri's location to be demolished for huge Toronto condo development

These GTA homes all sold way below their listing price

Wild Toronto rental lists shared studio basement apartment for $4,000 a month

Neighbourhood is trying to stop the redevelopment of a Toronto mall

This $4 million Victorian home in Toronto is on the market for the first time in 50 years

Massive 85-storey skyscraper about to launch into Toronto skyline

This $35 million mansion is the most expensive house for sale in Toronto right now