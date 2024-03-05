This $5 million Toronto modern dream home has a walk-in wine cellar and an elevator

The Forest Hill real estate market is fostering a major gem that comes in the form of an ultra-modern dream home that towers over its neighbours.

Located on a peaceful road north of Spadina and St.Clair that ends in the entrance to the lush Suydam Park, 5 Relmar Road stands out as a four-level architectural wonder among its neighbours.

The home boasts soaring 20-foot ceilings and ample windows, allowing natural light to flood almost every corner of the angular home, warming up the otherwise stark neutral walls and fixtures.

The open-concept kitchen seamlessly stands between the dining and living rooms, and includes a cozy nook that's perfect for more casual meals (or for displaying your Hermes pillows).

The almost 230 square-foot dining room looks out at the street, and the house's heated driveway that leads to a two-car parking garage. It is also the main-floor access point for the elevator, which runs up all four levels of the house.

The three-bedroom home has a separate floor for every bedroom (plus one to spare) so dwellers of the house or their guests can have total privacy.

On the second floor of the home, where one of the three bedrooms is located, there is also an open landing with a custom-built desk and drawer space intended as a home office space that's nicer than most real offices. The 256-square-foot primary bedroom makes up the entire third level of the house, with two enormous walk-in closets and a six-piece ensuite located at the opposite end of the level.

The four-bathroom home includes full ensuites for the second-floor bedroom and primary, as well as a full basement bathroom directly next to the third bedroom and a main-floor powder room.

In addition to a bedroom and ample living space, the house's finished basement also features a 137 square-foot home gym space with a mirrored wall and enough room for your favourite workout equipment.

And, for your celebratory after-workout drink, the basement also houses a cavernous walk-in wine cellar for the safe keeping of your rarest vintages.

5 Relmar Road is currently listed by Forest Hill Real Estate at $4,295,000.