Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
4255 Boston Mills Road Caledon

This incredible $2.7 million Tudor home in Caledon was surprisingly built in the 90s

Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Just looking at 4255 Boston Mills Rd., you'd think this Tudor-style home was actually from the Tudor period. 

The half-timbering, steeply pitched roofs, and brick chimney are all hallmarks of a classic English Tudor-style home. 

And that's just the outside. 

4255 Boston Mills Road Caledon

The foyer.

Stepping inside this Tudor-style estate in South Caledon, you're greeted with soaring cathedral ceilings, solid wood doors and trims. 

4255 Boston Mills Road Caledon

The breakfast nook. 

The custom accents throughout really make this home feel like you're transported back into a 16th-century English home. 

4255 Boston Mills Road Caledon

The main staircase. 

The grand foyer leads to an open-concept eat-in cherry wood kitchen, complete with a Wolf gas stove, Subzero fridge, and Miele appliances. 

4255 Boston Mills Road Caledon

The kitchen. 

The kitchen flows seamlessly into the large family room, which features a soaring two-storey height, beamed cathedral ceiling with a gorgeous fieldstone wall.

The family room. 

With a propane fireplace, a projector, pool table, and a wet bar, this room is perfect for hosting gatherings with family and friends.

4255 Boston Mills Road Caledon

The primary bedroom, which has a sitting room with a fireplace off it. 

Upstairs, you'll find the bedrooms, which are spacious and surprisingly bright for a Tudor-style home. 

4255 Boston Mills Road Caledon

The dining room. 

But despite the historic appearances and old-world craftsmanship, this stunning five-bedroom, four-bathroom home was actually built in 1994.

The home has a detached two-car garage and an attached two-car garage. 

So that means you don't have to deal with all the pitfalls of century-old homes. Score!  

4255 Boston Mills Road Caledon

Another bedroom with solid wood French doors. 

For example, you have modern appliances, electrical, and heating. 

4255 Boston Mills Road Caledon

The living room with a gas fireplace. 

Also, the house itself is built with brick, stone, stucco, and the wood Tudor boards have aluminum cladding. 

4255 Boston Mills Road Caledon

Another bedroom with leaded windows. 

In other words, the exterior minimizes maintenance, allowing you to spend more time enjoying the beautiful surroundings.

4255 Boston Mills Road Caledon

A bathroom with a clawfoot tub. 

Speaking of the surroundings, this one-of-a-kind estate is set on a mature, landscaped one-acre private lot with towering trees and perennial gardens with a waterfall feature.

4255 Boston Mills Road Caledon

The backyard with the covered pool and hot tub. 

Additionally, the backyard has an in-ground pool and hot tub, sitting areas, and a propane gas firepit – a true retreat from the everyday hustle and bustle.

4255 Boston Mills Road Caledon

An aerial shot of the property. 

4255 Boston Mills Rd. is listed for $2,680,000, down from $2,749,800.

Photos by

caledonareahomes.ca
