This incredible $2.7 million Tudor home in Caledon was surprisingly built in the 90s

Just looking at 4255 Boston Mills Rd., you'd think this Tudor-style home was actually from the Tudor period.

The half-timbering, steeply pitched roofs, and brick chimney are all hallmarks of a classic English Tudor-style home.

And that's just the outside.

Stepping inside this Tudor-style estate in South Caledon, you're greeted with soaring cathedral ceilings, solid wood doors and trims.

The custom accents throughout really make this home feel like you're transported back into a 16th-century English home.

The grand foyer leads to an open-concept eat-in cherry wood kitchen, complete with a Wolf gas stove, Subzero fridge, and Miele appliances.

The kitchen flows seamlessly into the large family room, which features a soaring two-storey height, beamed cathedral ceiling with a gorgeous fieldstone wall.

With a propane fireplace, a projector, pool table, and a wet bar, this room is perfect for hosting gatherings with family and friends.

Upstairs, you'll find the bedrooms, which are spacious and surprisingly bright for a Tudor-style home.

But despite the historic appearances and old-world craftsmanship, this stunning five-bedroom, four-bathroom home was actually built in 1994.

So that means you don't have to deal with all the pitfalls of century-old homes. Score!

For example, you have modern appliances, electrical, and heating.

Also, the house itself is built with brick, stone, stucco, and the wood Tudor boards have aluminum cladding.

In other words, the exterior minimizes maintenance, allowing you to spend more time enjoying the beautiful surroundings.

Speaking of the surroundings, this one-of-a-kind estate is set on a mature, landscaped one-acre private lot with towering trees and perennial gardens with a waterfall feature.

Additionally, the backyard has an in-ground pool and hot tub, sitting areas, and a propane gas firepit – a true retreat from the everyday hustle and bustle.

4255 Boston Mills Rd. is listed for $2,680,000, down from $2,749,800.