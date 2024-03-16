This stunning $3.5 million Toronto Victorian home is actually six apartments

Nestled in one of Toronto's most rentable neighbourhoods, aka Dufferin Grove, is this stunning Victorian home which is actually six apartments.

The detached home has been renovated but still has all that unique charm and character that Victorian-style architecture is known for.

From the stained glass windows that bring in a kaleidoscope of light to the original hardwood floors and exposed brick and beams that add a rustic yet contemporary vibe, each unit is as cute as the next.

The six units are spread across three storeys, with five one-bedroom units and one two-bedroom unit.

They each have spacious layouts, and there's currently only one vacant unit.

The two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit on the second level of the house is currently listed for rent at $2,990 monthly.

The other units have all recently been leased out, with rents ranging from $2,100 a month for the lower basement unit to $2,800 a month for the one-bedroom units.

As for projected financials, this home could bring in close to $200K in gross annual income, potentially more if rent was raised to current market rates.

Although, it might be hard to fetch current market rates as this house doesn't seem to have laundry or parking, two things that can be deal breakers for people.

Even still, we're sure it will be easy to keep this home fully tenanted.

And yet, despite how charming and solid of an investment this property could be, it has had a bit of trouble selling.

The house has been on the market for a while, though. It was originally listed back in November 2020 at $4,499,000 and has been on and off the market eight times since.

345 Gladstone Ave. is currently listed for $3,549,000.