Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
345 Gladstone Ave. Toronto

This stunning $3.5 million Toronto Victorian home is actually six apartments

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Nestled in one of Toronto's most rentable neighbourhoods, aka Dufferin Grove, is this stunning Victorian home which is actually six apartments.

The detached home has been renovated but still has all that unique charm and character that Victorian-style architecture is known for. 

From the stained glass windows that bring in a kaleidoscope of light to the original hardwood floors and exposed brick and beams that add a rustic yet contemporary vibe, each unit is as cute as the next.345 Gladstone Ave. Toronto

Two large original stained glass windows in one of the units. 

The six units are spread across three storeys, with five one-bedroom units and one two-bedroom unit.

345 Gladstone Ave. Toronto

The spacious layout of one of the units. 

They each have spacious layouts, and there's currently only one vacant unit.

345 Gladstone Ave. Toronto

The two-bedroom apartment currently for rent comes furnished. 

The two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit on the second level of the house is currently listed for rent at $2,990 monthly.

345 Gladstone Ave. Toronto

A newly renovated kitchen in one of the units. 

The other units have all recently been leased out, with rents ranging from $2,100 a month for the lower basement unit to $2,800 a month for the one-bedroom units.

345 Gladstone Ave. Toronto

The third storey unit. 

As for projected financials, this home could bring in close to $200K in gross annual income, potentially more if rent was raised to current market rates.

345 Gladstone Ave. Toronto

Kitchens come with stainless steal appliances and nice new cabinets. 

Although, it might be hard to fetch current market rates as this house doesn't seem to have laundry or parking, two things that can be deal breakers for people. 

345 Gladstone Ave. Toronto

Original wood floors add warmth to the units. 

Even still, we're sure it will be easy to keep this home fully tenanted.

345 Gladstone Ave. Toronto

A bedroom with big bright windows. 

And yet, despite how charming and solid of an investment this property could be, it has had a bit of trouble selling. 

345 Gladstone Ave. Toronto

Another bedroom. 

The house has been on the market for a while, though. It was originally listed back in November 2020 at $4,499,000 and has been on and off the market eight times since. 

345 Gladstone Ave. Toronto

A balcony off the third floor. 

345 Gladstone Ave. is currently listed for $3,549,000.

Lead photo by

Birdhouse Media and Metroviews
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Permits and codes you need to know for your kitchen renovation in Toronto

This stunning $3.5 million Toronto Victorian home is actually six apartments

Ontario home sold at $900k loss within months of being re-listed

These are the best neighbourhoods in Toronto for renters in 2024

Canadian officials slammed for deeming $1.7k bachelor apartments 'affordable'

Former Toronto senior living home with 16 bedrooms is selling for $5.5 million

City of Toronto slaps down proposal for enormous 85-storey skyscraper

Enormous Frank Gehry-designed skyscraper preparing to break into Toronto skyline