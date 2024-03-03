This $6 million Toronto home is a 'beacon' of sustainable design

Back in 2017, Heather Dubbeldam, principal of Dubbeldam Architecture and Design, was approached to completely re-imagine 3 Garden Cir. into a home that blends seamlessly into its surroundings while adding a touch of early- to mid-20th-century Prairie Style architecture.

Dubbeldam and her design team took the clients' wish list for a naturally inspired, sustainable home filled with light and nature to heart.

They used biophilic design, which for the uninitiated just means it brings natural elements like light, vegetation, and views of nature into the modern built environment.

Or, as Dubbeldam told the Toronto Star, "Biophilic design describes a conscious effort to link the built environment to the natural world through various sensory experiences, including sight, sound, touch, and smell."

Inside, the home also uses spatial strategies, natural materials, and clever design choices to create a harmonious living space. And the result, after 20 months of hard work, is a house that is truly a sight to behold.

The home's exterior is made of brick in soft buff and grey tones, giving it a solid, timeless look. Meanwhile, Western red cedar boards and mahogany-framed windows add to the charm.

Both the front and back of the home boast green roofs that blend seamlessly into the landscape, while underneath, Brazilian massaranduba wood adds a touch of luxury.

When you step inside the home, you're greeted by a stunning backyard view through a tall, narrow window.

The double-height space is flooded with light from the tall windows and unique light fixtures, creating a dramatic yet inviting atmosphere.

"I really love the natural materials, and integration of the home with its natural surroundings is so unique and intriguing," listing agent Cailey Heaps told blogTO.

The open floor plan, divided by clever partitions and millwork, offers privacy while maintaining a sense of connectivity between spaces.

The centrepiece of the home is a Honduran mahogany curved staircase that winds its way through all three levels.

It's as much a piece of art as it is a functional staircase.

The home boasts four bedrooms, six bathrooms and 3,200 square feet of living space.

Every detail fosters a seamless connection with the outdoors, from its heated limestone floors to the grand two-storey living area with an 18-foot window.

For example, the back of the house is designed to capture the morning sun, with floor-to-ceiling sliding doors connecting the interior to the exterior.

Outside, a large deck leads to a lap pool, creating a perfect oasis in the backyard.

To top it all off, the house is packed with sustainable features, like radiant in-floor heating, efficient cooling, and low-VOC materials. Not to mention, it's in a great location.

"It is tucked away in a quiet enclave yet very accessible to shops, the ravine, schools and even the downtown core," added Heaps.

3 Garden Circ. is not just a home; it's a sanctuary that brings nature and modern living together in perfect harmony.

It is listed for $5,950,000.