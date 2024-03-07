Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
186 Wallace Avenue Toronto

This unusual Toronto house just sold for more than 120 per cent over the asking price

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
In a rebounding Toronto real estate market, a home at 186 Wallace Ave. sold for 122 per cent over the listing price.

"It was such an unusual offering it went viral," listing agent Gillian Oxley told blogTO. 

The home sold within just one week and with a whopping six offers on the table, all from a very diverse group of buyers.

Oxley told blogTO there was everything from a couple from Oakville looking to downsize to people in the entertainment industry who were all interested. 

186 Wallace Ave. ultimately ended up going to the person in the entertainment industry. But all this is to say, the real estate market is back on an upswing.186 Wallace Avenue Toronto

The front entrance.

And  Toronto Regional Real Estate Board's (TRREB) latest report has noticed that as well.

186 Wallace Avenue Toronto

A view into one of the bedrooms with built in bookcases.

But even if the real estate market is rebounding, it's not hard to see why there was likely a bidding war over this place. 

186 Wallace Avenue Toronto

A rounded archway leads to another bedroom. 

Nestled at the intersection of Wallace Avenue and Lansdowne Avenue this is a property that defies expectations.

186 Wallace Avenue Toronto

The stairs up to the loft. 

From the outside, it appears to be just another building in the neighbourhood. However, stepping through its doors reveals a world of possibilities.

186 Wallace Avenue Toronto

The living room. 

This property is zoned for live/work use, offering a rare opportunity to create a space that seamlessly blends living and working. 

186 Wallace Avenue Toronto

A little reading nook beside the kitchen.

Inside, the industrial loft interior is a testament to craftsmanship and character.

186 Wallace Avenue Toronto

A cooking show worthy kitchen. 

Rounded windows flood the space with natural light, highlighting vintage doors, exposed brick walls, and stained glass features.

186 Wallace Avenue Toronto

The view up the staircase. 

The great room boasts 11-foot ceilings, creating an open and airy atmosphere that invites creativity and collaboration.

186 Wallace Avenue Toronto

One of the bedrooms. 

With four bedrooms and three bathrooms, there is ample space for living and working.

186 Wallace Avenue Toronto

A large dining area makes this perfect for big dinner parties. 

The chef's kitchen is a focal point, equipped to handle the demands of both daily life and entertaining.

186 Wallace Avenue Toronto

The original wood burning fireplace. 

A wood-burning fireplace adds warmth and charm, creating a cozy retreat in the heart of the city.

186 Wallace Avenue Toronto

The third floor loft. 

The third floor offers a loft space with a south-facing terrace, providing a private outdoor oasis with views of the surrounding area.

186 Wallace Avenue Toronto

The basement. 

Additionally, a separate lower-level entrance allows for the potential to create a basement apartment, offering an opportunity for additional income.

186 Wallace Avenue Toronto

The backyard. 

186 Wallace Ave. was listed for $1,895,000 and sold for $2,309,000.

Photos by

Birdhouse Media
