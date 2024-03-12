Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 26 minutes ago
165 1/2 Olive Avenue Oshawa

This two-storey townhouse in Ontario is somehow only $275K

As the market picks back up in Toronto and homes become even more unaffordable, it's nice to know there are still some options in the GTA that aren't a box in the sky. 

165 1/2 Olive Ave., located in central Oshawa, is listed for just $274,900

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom townhouse is a pretty good condo alternative if we do say so ourselves.

165 1/2 Olive Avenue Oshawa

The view from the front entrance. 

On the main floor you have the kitchen and dining room.

165 1/2 Olive Avenue Oshawa

The dining room and kitchen area. 

It's bright and has laminate floor throughout.  

165 1/2 Olive Avenue Oshawa

You could easily fit a full size dining table. 

The home is only 12 feet wide but there's still enough room for a dining table. 

165 1/2 Olive Avenue Oshawa

The cozy living room. 

The living room is a decent size and opens up to the backyard.

165 1/2 Olive Avenue Oshawa

The sunny backyard. 

The backyard is quite spacious, as the lot is 90 feet long. 

165 1/2 Olive Avenue Oshawa

The kitchen has plenty of storage. 

The townhouse also comes with a coveted parking spot, which, according to the listing, is a "rare find in these townhouses." 

165 1/2 Olive Avenue Oshawa

The main bedroom. 

Upstairs is the bedroom. It's spacious and has a four-piece ensuite and walk-in closet. 

165 1/2 Olive Avenue Oshawa

The folding table adds extra prep space in the kitchen. 

And sure, Oshawa gets a bad rap from some, but for less than $300K for a house with a backyard and parking, it's really hard to hate on it. 

165 1/2 Olive Avenue Oshawa

The front entrance. 

It's also listed for below the average townhouse sale price for this area. So win!

165 1/2 Olive Avenue Oshawa

The bathroom. 

And if the rental market is any indication of what's to come in Oshawa, things are moving on up.

All that is to say, this might be a 'get in while you still can'- type situation because we all know how ridiculous the GTA real estate market is

165 1/2 Olive Avenue Oshawa

The back of the house. 

It probably won't be long until Oshawa is unaffordable too. 

Photos by

Dan Plowman Team
