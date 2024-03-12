This two-storey townhouse in Ontario is somehow only $275K

As the market picks back up in Toronto and homes become even more unaffordable, it's nice to know there are still some options in the GTA that aren't a box in the sky.

165 1/2 Olive Ave., located in central Oshawa, is listed for just $274,900.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom townhouse is a pretty good condo alternative if we do say so ourselves.

On the main floor you have the kitchen and dining room.

It's bright and has laminate floor throughout.

The home is only 12 feet wide but there's still enough room for a dining table.

The living room is a decent size and opens up to the backyard.

The backyard is quite spacious, as the lot is 90 feet long.

The townhouse also comes with a coveted parking spot, which, according to the listing, is a "rare find in these townhouses."

Upstairs is the bedroom. It's spacious and has a four-piece ensuite and walk-in closet.

And sure, Oshawa gets a bad rap from some, but for less than $300K for a house with a backyard and parking, it's really hard to hate on it.

It's also listed for below the average townhouse sale price for this area. So win!

And if the rental market is any indication of what's to come in Oshawa, things are moving on up.

All that is to say, this might be a 'get in while you still can'- type situation because we all know how ridiculous the GTA real estate market is.

It probably won't be long until Oshawa is unaffordable too.