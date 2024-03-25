Real Estate
Nikitha Martins, Daily Hive
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ontario commercial real estate

More than 150 gas station and convenience store sites are on sale in Canada

Real Estate
Nikitha Martins, Daily Hive
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

An Alberta-based company has started the process of selling 157 convenience store and gas station assets across Canada.

According to Parkland Corp., it retained a pair of real estate firms to begin the marketing process to sell the sites, which include brands like Chevron, Ultramar, Pioneer and FasGas across six provinces. In some scenarios, Parkland said that buyers could have the opportunity to operate under the popular convenience store banner, On the Run.

Parkland said a bulk of the stations are in Quebec and Ontario. There are also stores for sale in Alberta, B.C., Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

"The decision to divest these locations is part of our ongoing network planning and optimization process. As we continue to grow, we have identified sites that no longer fit our long-term strategic objectives in their current format," Parkland said.

"While high quality, these locations would be better suited under someone else's ownership, however, we will include long-term fuel supply agreements with each of them along with the opportunity to have an on-site ON the RUN convenience store."

Lead photo by

@parklandcorporation/Instagram
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Life in Toronto gets even more expensive as condo maintenance fees skyrocket

More than 150 gas station and convenience store sites are on sale in Canada

$4 million Toronto home inspired by 17th-century Italy

Ontario resort where Bachelor in Paradise Canada was filmed is up for sale

It's taking some Ontario renters an absurd amount of time to find a home

Renters in this Toronto building have been without heat for nearly a month

Thousands on waitlist for $10 plots of land in Ontario town ahead of project launch

Historic mansion in Toronto is surprisingly under $3 million