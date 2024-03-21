This Toronto home just hit the market after being in the same family since 1948

We love a home with a story to tell, and when it comes to 111 Donlands Avenue, it's a story of pride of ownership and a family's love that has spanned generations.

Built in 1921, this semi-detached home in the heart of Danforth Village has been lovingly owned by the same family since 1948!

"The original mortgage in 1948 was $3,473.63. [The] monthly payment was $8.35 and interest rate was five per cent. The house was insured for a replacement value of $3,600," listing agent Kalev Koop told blogTO.

While we're seething with jealousy at those prices, we can't help but think that almost 100 years later, the place is still a true gem.

As you approach the house, you're greeted by a charming brick exterior with striped green awnings that has plenty of curb appeal.

Inside, the house is a bit of a time warp.

There's wall-to-wall carpeting, vinyl tiles, wood panelling and everything you'd expect to find in a home that's been under the same ownership for 76 years.

But thankfully the home has been incredibly well maintained and the layout offers loads of potential to add your personal touch.

Whether you're looking to move in and renovate to suit your taste, or create your perfect home from scratch, this property is full of possibilities.

It has three spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms and a finished basement that features a cold cellar, a rec room, a three-piece bathroom and a laundry area.

There have also been some updates since the late '40s – namely, a newer high-efficiency gas furnace and an updated electrical panel.

Another one of the highlights of this property is the large 340 square-foot garage, a rare find in the city.

Not to mention the house's location couldn't be more perfect – right in the heart of Danforth Village, close to everything.

Public transit is right outside your front door, and it's just a six-minute walk to Donlands Station.

The vibrant shops and restaurants on the Danforth are also just a stone's throw away, offering endless options for entertainment and dining.

As for outdoor space, 111 Donlands Ave. has a large front deck with a retractable awning, providing shade and a perfect spot to relax on hot, sunny days.

The good-sized, fenced backyard offers a safe area for kids to play or for you to BBQ and entertain family and friends.

111 Donlands Ave. is listed for $799,000.