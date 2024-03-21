Real Estate
Posted 7 hours ago
111 Donlands Ave. Toronto

This Toronto home just hit the market after being in the same family since 1948

We love a home with a story to tell, and when it comes to 111 Donlands Avenue, it's a story of pride of ownership and a family's love that has spanned generations.

Built in 1921, this semi-detached home in the heart of Danforth Village has been lovingly owned by the same family since 1948!

"The original mortgage in 1948 was $3,473.63. [The] monthly payment was $8.35 and interest rate was five per cent. The house was insured for a replacement value of $3,600," listing agent Kalev Koop told blogTO. 

111 Donlands Ave. Toronto

The front hall of the home, which boasts stunning wood finishes.

While we're seething with jealousy at those prices, we can't help but think that almost 100 years later, the place is still a true gem.

111 Donlands Ave. Toronto

The foyer has welcomed many generations of the same family.

As you approach the house, you're greeted by a charming brick exterior with striped green awnings that has plenty of curb appeal. 

111 Donlands Ave. Toronto

The living room.

Inside, the house is a bit of a time warp.

111 Donlands Ave. Toronto

The dining room. 

There's wall-to-wall carpeting, vinyl tiles, wood panelling and everything you'd expect to find in a home that's been under the same ownership for 76 years.

111 Donlands Ave. Toronto

The charming old-world kitchen. 

But thankfully the home has been incredibly well maintained and the layout offers loads of potential to add your personal touch.

111 Donlands Ave. Toronto

One of the bedrooms, which features wall-to-wall carpeting, like many of the rooms in the house.

Whether you're looking to move in and renovate to suit your taste, or create your perfect home from scratch, this property is full of possibilities.

111 Donlands Ave. Toronto

The primary bedroom in the house.

It has three spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms and a finished basement that features a cold cellar, a rec room, a three-piece bathroom and a laundry area.

111 Donlands Ave. Toronto

The basement laundry room with its wood panelling.

There have also been some updates since the late '40s – namely, a newer high-efficiency gas furnace and an updated electrical panel.

111 Donlands Ave. Toronto

The garage. 

Another one of the highlights of this property is the large 340 square-foot garage, a rare find in the city.

111 Donlands Ave. Toronto

Another of the three bedrooms. 

Not to mention the house's location couldn't be more perfect – right in the heart of Danforth Village, close to everything.

111 Donlands Ave. Toronto

The main bathroom, meticulously maintained. 

Public transit is right outside your front door, and it's just a six-minute walk to Donlands Station.

111 Donlands Ave. Toronto

A cute and practical mudroom off of the kitchen. 

The vibrant shops and restaurants on the Danforth are also just a stone's throw away, offering endless options for entertainment and dining.

111 Donlands Ave. Toronto

The home has a spacious front porch. 

As for outdoor space,  111 Donlands Ave. has a large front deck with a retractable awning, providing shade and a perfect spot to relax on hot, sunny days.

111 Donlands Ave. Toronto

Inside the garage. 

The good-sized, fenced backyard offers a safe area for kids to play or for you to BBQ and entertain family and friends.

111 Donlands Ave. Toronto

The backyard. 

111 Donlands Ave. is listed for $799,000.

Photos by

PanaPix
