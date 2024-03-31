Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
103 Thomas St. Milton

This $3 million 1800s home in Ontario is like a museum

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Most of the time when you go view a house they have carefully staged rooms with bland furniture that help buyers visualize how they would live there. 

And yeah, the tactic makes sense, but also, it's no fun!

It's human nature to be curious, especially when it comes to those houses you walk by and can't help but want to know what's inside and what their story is. 103 Thomas St. Milton

The side of the home. 

Like this iconic 1800s home nestled in the heart of Old Milton.

"[103 Thomas St.] was built by John Hunter in 1892, and the Bews family owned the property from 1892-1950," listing agent Hilary Matthews told blogTO. 

"Bews was a tailor, had a shop on Main St. with 20 people and also served Acton and Georgetown. Halton judge William Munro K.C moved to Milton in 1930 and bought the house. In 2007, this property won a Heritage Award for refurbishment."

103 Thomas St. Milton

Intricate corbles and exterior trim add to the curb appeal of this historic home. 

As you approach the home, you'll be captivated by its timeless beauty and grandeur. The exterior is adorned with intricate detailing and a welcoming front porch, inviting you to step inside and discover the wonders within.

103 Thomas St. Milton

The dining room. 

And surprisingly, the inside of this iconic home is even more impressive than its back story. 

103 Thomas St. Milton

The front entrance. 

Upon entering, you'll be greeted by a foyer that sets the tone for the rest of the home.

103 Thomas St. Milton

Another view of the dining room with a fireplace and bay window. 

The home is filled with art and artifacts, giving it a museum or antique shop feel, where you don't even know where to look first. 

103 Thomas St. Milton

The living room. 

"The current owner has travelled the world and has been adding to his collections from these travels. He has a particularly deep appreciation for indigenous pieces," said Matthews.

103 Thomas St. Milton

The foyer with original wood doors. 

But once you get past the almost overwhelming nature of the decor, you'll find a true gem that combines historic charm with modern amenities.

103 Thomas St. Milton

The family room with a fireplace and built-in bookcases. 

The interior features stunning crown mouldings, detailed trim, beautiful hardwood flooring, and classic door hardware, all of which add to the home's character and charm.

103 Thomas St. Milton

The kitchen with plenty of storage. 

With a large island, a six-burner commercial-grade gas range with built-in ovens, a large pantry, and a secondary sink, the kitchen is as functional as it is beautiful.

103 Thomas St. Milton

Another view of the kitchen. 

The kitchen opens to the family living and breakfast area, allowing you to entertain guests while preparing meals.

103 Thomas St. Milton

The breakfast area. 

For those cozy evenings, the home features three fireplaces - two gas and one electric - perfect for relaxing and unwinding.

103 Thomas St. Milton

The living room. 

The main floor also includes a formal dining room and family room, providing ample space for entertaining and everyday living.

103 Thomas St. Milton

The primary bedroom. 

As you make your way to the second floor, you'll find four bedrooms, including the primary bedroom, which is a true retreat.

103 Thomas St. Milton

The primary ensuite. 

The primary bedroom features a walk-in closet and a large bath with separate sinks, two showers, and a claw-foot tub.

103 Thomas St. Milton

The laundry room. 

Additionally, the second floor includes a convenient laundry room.

103 Thomas St. Milton

Another bedroom. 

Matthews also noted that the home has been fully updated from a mechanical standpoint. There's a forced-air gas furnace and A/C. The radiators also still work for supplemental heating.  

103 Thomas St. Milton

The garage. 

Outside, the home features a fully detached and heated three-car garage/workshop that was built using salvaged materials from the old garage. It also has a loft, providing plenty of space for storage or hobbies.

103 Thomas St. Milton

The yard. 

The backyard is massive, thanks to the 132 by 126-foot lot size, and is a private oasis with beautifully landscaped grounds.

103 Thomas St. Milton

An aerial view of the property. 

103 Thomas St. is listed for $3,100,000, down from $3,450,000.

Photos by

Gravitate Aerial Perspectives
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This $3 million 1800s home in Ontario is like a museum

This incredible $2.7 million Tudor home in Caledon was surprisingly built in the 90s

Permits and Codes you need to know for your basement renovation

Historic home in Mississauga with a rich history is up for sale for under $3 million

Here are the places in Ontario where home prices are rising the fastest

Waterfront complex with hotel and condos to transform small community on Lake Ontario

This $4 million Toronto house's glow up earned it a spot in a design mag

Trudeau proposes Canadian Renters' Bill of Rights to ease housing crunch