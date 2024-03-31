This $3 million 1800s home in Ontario is like a museum

Most of the time when you go view a house they have carefully staged rooms with bland furniture that help buyers visualize how they would live there.

And yeah, the tactic makes sense, but also, it's no fun!

It's human nature to be curious, especially when it comes to those houses you walk by and can't help but want to know what's inside and what their story is.

Like this iconic 1800s home nestled in the heart of Old Milton.

"[103 Thomas St.] was built by John Hunter in 1892, and the Bews family owned the property from 1892-1950," listing agent Hilary Matthews told blogTO.

"Bews was a tailor, had a shop on Main St. with 20 people and also served Acton and Georgetown. Halton judge William Munro K.C moved to Milton in 1930 and bought the house. In 2007, this property won a Heritage Award for refurbishment."

As you approach the home, you'll be captivated by its timeless beauty and grandeur. The exterior is adorned with intricate detailing and a welcoming front porch, inviting you to step inside and discover the wonders within.

And surprisingly, the inside of this iconic home is even more impressive than its back story.

Upon entering, you'll be greeted by a foyer that sets the tone for the rest of the home.

The home is filled with art and artifacts, giving it a museum or antique shop feel, where you don't even know where to look first.

"The current owner has travelled the world and has been adding to his collections from these travels. He has a particularly deep appreciation for indigenous pieces," said Matthews.

But once you get past the almost overwhelming nature of the decor, you'll find a true gem that combines historic charm with modern amenities.

The interior features stunning crown mouldings, detailed trim, beautiful hardwood flooring, and classic door hardware, all of which add to the home's character and charm.

With a large island, a six-burner commercial-grade gas range with built-in ovens, a large pantry, and a secondary sink, the kitchen is as functional as it is beautiful.

The kitchen opens to the family living and breakfast area, allowing you to entertain guests while preparing meals.

For those cozy evenings, the home features three fireplaces - two gas and one electric - perfect for relaxing and unwinding.

The main floor also includes a formal dining room and family room, providing ample space for entertaining and everyday living.

As you make your way to the second floor, you'll find four bedrooms, including the primary bedroom, which is a true retreat.

The primary bedroom features a walk-in closet and a large bath with separate sinks, two showers, and a claw-foot tub.

Additionally, the second floor includes a convenient laundry room.

Matthews also noted that the home has been fully updated from a mechanical standpoint. There's a forced-air gas furnace and A/C. The radiators also still work for supplemental heating.

Outside, the home features a fully detached and heated three-car garage/workshop that was built using salvaged materials from the old garage. It also has a loft, providing plenty of space for storage or hobbies.

The backyard is massive, thanks to the 132 by 126-foot lot size, and is a private oasis with beautifully landscaped grounds.

103 Thomas St. is listed for $3,100,000, down from $3,450,000.