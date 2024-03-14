Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
1024 Dovercourt Rd. Toronto

Toronto house that served as base for sketch comedy festival is up for sale

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

The house that started The Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival – aka TOsketchfest – which is Toronto’s longest running comedy festival, has just been listed. 

"The house has been home to award-winning comedians and creatives over the last 15 years!" the owners told blogTO in an email. 

But it's the end of an era because 1024 Dovercourt Rd. has just been listed for $899,900.

1024 Dovercourt Rd. Toronto

The front entrance. 

However, that asking price is definitely undervalued.

1024 Dovercourt Rd. Toronto

The living room on the main floor unit with an original fireplace. 

Listing agent Susan Kim told blogTO, that it will likely go for much more given what comparable homes in the area have gone for recently. 

1024 Dovercourt Rd. Toronto

The living room of the upper unit. 

According to Strata, semi-detached houses in that area can fetch up to $1,706,000.

1024 Dovercourt Rd. Toronto

The living room virtually staged. 

And while the home might not get that much, it will definitely go for over $1 million.

1024 Dovercourt Rd. Toronto

A bathroom. 

1024 Dovercourt Rd. is a three-bedroom, three-bath semi-detached duplex in the heart of Dovercourt Park with the potential to generate some serious rental income. 

1024 Dovercourt Rd. Toronto

A virtually staged bedroom. 

The upper unit features two bedrooms and one bath, with the potential to expand the main floor unit by removing drywall.

1024 Dovercourt Rd. Toronto

The kitchen in one of the units. 

The kitchen boasts a walkout to a balcony with stairs leading to the backyard, perfect for enjoying your morning coffee or hosting a summer barbecue.

1024 Dovercourt Rd. Toronto

The second kitchen.

The main floor is a junior one-bedroom/studio with a cozy living area, accessible from the backyard.

1024 Dovercourt Rd. Toronto

The kitchen of the upper unit. 

So whether you're looking to live in one unit and rent out the other to help with the mortgage or you're an investor seeking a lucrative opportunity, this duplex has it all.

1024 Dovercourt Rd. Toronto

A balcony. 

The listing also notes a slew of updates that were made to the property.

1024 Dovercourt Rd. Toronto

The basement unit kitchen. 

In 2009 1024 Dovercourt Rd. got a 200AMP upgrade, complete with the removal of knob and tube wiring, rewiring, and a new panel.

1024 Dovercourt Rd. Toronto

Another bathroom. 

The main bath received a makeover in 2019, and the flat roof section was redone in 2010.

1024 Dovercourt Rd. Toronto

The backyard with a shed. 

With these updates, you can rest assured that this home is both comfortable and functional.

1024 Dovercourt Rd. Toronto

The basement bedroom. 

In addition to the two above-ground units, there's also a basement unit. 

1024 Dovercourt Rd. Toronto

The basement unit living room. 

The basement unit offers one bedroom with large windows, ensuring plenty of natural light.

1024 Dovercourt Rd. Toronto

Another view of one of the kitchens. 

So, while it might be the end of TOsketchfest headquarters, this could be the start of something just as wonderful. 

1024 Dovercourt Rd. Toronto

A virtually staged bedroom. 

The upper and main floor units are currently vacant, and the basement tenant is willing to vacate at the time of purchase.

1024 Dovercourt Rd. Toronto

The back of the house. 

So, really, 1024 Dovercourt Rd. is just waiting for its next owner to make it their own!

Photos by

Houssmax
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Toronto house that served as base for sketch comedy festival is up for sale

Ontario home sold at $700k loss after multiple failed attempts to sell

Empty lot in Toronto now selling for more than when it had a house on it

Pencil-thin 62-storey skyscraper one step closer to rising above old Toronto buildings

Toronto worker warns construction sector is in trouble as 'no one's buying houses'

This $5.5M Mississauga mansion looks like something from 'Dream Home Makeover'

Rental prices in Canada have climbed more than 20% over last two years

It now takes 39 years for an average person to buy a home in the GTA