Toronto house that served as base for sketch comedy festival is up for sale

The house that started The Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival – aka TOsketchfest – which is Toronto’s longest running comedy festival, has just been listed.

"The house has been home to award-winning comedians and creatives over the last 15 years!" the owners told blogTO in an email.

But it's the end of an era because 1024 Dovercourt Rd. has just been listed for $899,900.

However, that asking price is definitely undervalued.

Listing agent Susan Kim told blogTO, that it will likely go for much more given what comparable homes in the area have gone for recently.

According to Strata, semi-detached houses in that area can fetch up to $1,706,000.

And while the home might not get that much, it will definitely go for over $1 million.

1024 Dovercourt Rd. is a three-bedroom, three-bath semi-detached duplex in the heart of Dovercourt Park with the potential to generate some serious rental income.

The upper unit features two bedrooms and one bath, with the potential to expand the main floor unit by removing drywall.

The kitchen boasts a walkout to a balcony with stairs leading to the backyard, perfect for enjoying your morning coffee or hosting a summer barbecue.

The main floor is a junior one-bedroom/studio with a cozy living area, accessible from the backyard.

So whether you're looking to live in one unit and rent out the other to help with the mortgage or you're an investor seeking a lucrative opportunity, this duplex has it all.

The listing also notes a slew of updates that were made to the property.

In 2009 1024 Dovercourt Rd. got a 200AMP upgrade, complete with the removal of knob and tube wiring, rewiring, and a new panel.

The main bath received a makeover in 2019, and the flat roof section was redone in 2010.

With these updates, you can rest assured that this home is both comfortable and functional.

In addition to the two above-ground units, there's also a basement unit.

The basement unit offers one bedroom with large windows, ensuring plenty of natural light.

So, while it might be the end of TOsketchfest headquarters, this could be the start of something just as wonderful.

The upper and main floor units are currently vacant, and the basement tenant is willing to vacate at the time of purchase.

So, really, 1024 Dovercourt Rd. is just waiting for its next owner to make it their own!