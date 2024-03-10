Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
10 Woodmere Crt. Toronto

This $6 million Toronto home looks like it was frozen in time

Nestled on a prestigious cul-de-sac in West Toronto, this remarkable estate is a rare gem, offered for the first time since its construction in 1963.

From the outside, the home looks pretty typical Etobicoke home with a Neoclassical grey brick facade and an attached three-car garage.

It is situated on an exceptional southwest-facing lot directly bordering a renowned golf course. But step inside and prepare to be transported back in time.

10 Woodmere Crt. Toronto

The front of the house. 

"The house itself is wild. They've done literally nothing since the 60s," listing agent Lauren Pettigrew told blogTO. 

10 Woodmere Crt. Toronto

The upstairs landing. 

"It was a time machine in many ways. Two generations of family stuff is in there."

10 Woodmere Crt. Toronto

An office. 

Time machine indeed. There's original wood panelling, psychedelic wallpaper, a wet bar wrapped in padded leather, and more. 

10 Woodmere Crt. Toronto

A view of the living room. 

The home is being sold essentially for lot value as an estate sale for the Perser family, who are as intriguing as their familial home. 

10 Woodmere Crt. Toronto

An old photo of the patio.

The Perser family, who built the home in 1963, were in telecom and, according to Pettigrew, had a hand in OG voicemail services as well as pagers before selling their company for "a boat load of money" to Bell Communications. 

10 Woodmere Crt. Toronto

An aerial shot of the home. 

And what do families with stacks of cash do? Build EPIC mansions!

10 Woodmere Crt. Toronto

The colomns at the front of the house add that Neoclassical architectural touch. 

10 Woodmere Crt. boasts five bedrooms, six bathrooms and more than 8,000 square feet of living space. 

10 Woodmere Crt. Toronto

The dining room. 

While there aren't too many photos of the interior, as it is still filled with much of the family's possessions, Pettigrew shared with blogTO what types of treasures you can find inside.

10 Woodmere Crt. Toronto

A rec room. 

"They were big film and travel buffs," explained Pettigrew, noting that they have their own family collection in the Chicago Film Archives and a 20-seat movie theatre in the basement of 10 Woodmere Crt.

10 Woodmere Crt. Toronto

Another view of the living room with soaring ceilings. 

The Perser family were also contributors to National Geographic and good friends with Walter Cronkite. 

10 Woodmere Crt. Toronto

The family room with a double fireplace. 

"I found letters between the owners and Walter Cronkite telling him about various newsworthy events," Pettigrew said.

10 Woodmere Crt. Toronto

The stairway. 

But most intriguing of all is that in the basement, there's a gun shooting range. 

10 Woodmere Crt. Toronto

The backyard with a water feature. 

Yes, you did read that right. 

10 Woodmere Crt. Toronto

The back of the house. 

"It's a wood panelled room with a red light," describes Pettigrew, presumably to alert people as to when someone is actively shooting or not. "And there's a gun safe sign," she adds. (Phew!)

10 Woodmere Crt. Toronto

A bathroom. 

On the building plans, the space instead reads "shuffleboard court," probably because indoor residential gun ranges aren't permitted. We're guessing the building inspector looked the other way when the "shuffleboard court" had eight-foot thick concrete walls. 

10 Woodmere Crt. Toronto

The living room with an organ in the corner. 

There's also an inground pool in the basement that was built by the Jacuzzi family, who were apparently neighbours, and an original elevator from the 60s. 

10 Woodmere Crt. Toronto

A bedroom. 

However, as cool as this house is, Pettigrew did stress that the house very much either required a full renovation or a complete new build. 

10 Woodmere Crt. Toronto

The patio in the summer. 

But we're hoping whoever buys it renovates, because how else would you get a gun range in your house these days?

10 Woodmere Crt. Toronto

A view of the back of the house. 

10 Woodmere Crt. is listed for $5,950,000

Photos by

Birdhouse Media and Imaginahome
