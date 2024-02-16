Dazzling new building to transform a University of Toronto parking lot

A stunning new addition is in the works for the University of Toronto, one that will replace a parking lot on what is shaping up to be one of the city's most architecturally-impressive streets.

On Friday, a flashy new rendering was circulated on the UrbanToronto forum, showing off a new home for Rotman Commerce planned at 90 Devonshire Place near St. George subway station. This image had gone unnoticed since first uploaded in September to Rotman Commerce's website, celebrating its 100-year anniversary and discussing future plans.

The Rotman Commerce website hails the upcoming development as "a physical home for our community to call its own" for the first time since the institution was established in 1924.

"For the first time in our hundred-year history, we will soon have a dedicated space on the University of Toronto's St. George campus," reads the project page.

The school says that the new home "signifies a transformative moment in our growth: the creation of a central meeting place that brings together our diverse community of learners and leaders under one roof that will engender spontaneous discussions, cross-disciplinary interactions and a shared sense of purpose vital to nurturing camaraderie and collaboration."

The five-storey building from Danish architects 3XN is planned to rise on the site of an existing surface parking lot immediately south of U of T's Goldring Centre, across from Varsity Stadium, and within walking distance of the Rotman School of Management.

It will feature an open-concept design with warm wood finishes and a central atrium surrounded by ample glazing, allowing natural light to penetrate deep into the building. According to a 2021 request for supplier qualifications seeking bids for the new institutional building, three basement levels are also planned for this landmark.

Rotman Commerce plans to include a mix of classrooms, student activity spaces like study rooms, social lounges, areas for student clubs and quiet zones, as well as support units such as Academic and Career Services, Student Life and the Centre for Professional Skills. Other planned features include a large event space and a café on the ground floor.

No application has yet been filed with City planners, however, there is already impressive change unfolding on this quiet street.

This block of Devonshire Place welcomed U of T's Goldring Centre for High Performance Sport in 2015 — a building already gaining a prominent addition just a few years later. Construction is now underway for the new U of T Academic Wood Tower, sprouting from the north end of the completed Goldring Centre.

blogTO has reached out to U of T's Rotman Commerce via email seeking additional details about the new building.