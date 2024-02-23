Ontario landlord shares shocking video of trashed house after tenant skips rent

As endless backlogs at the Landlord and Tenant Board (LTB) continue to delay dispute resolutions, more videos shedding light on the horrors of Toronto's rental system — for both renters and landlords — continue to regularly surface on social media.

The latest shocking video shared by an Ontario landlord this week shows a property cluttered with garbage throughout the entire space, with hundreds of plastic bottles, pizza boxes, and food left behind by a tenant, who allegedly skipped out on paying rent.

The landlord, whose property is located in Cobourg, Ont., is now reportedly out $50,000 after not receiving rent payments since July.

As expected, the video sparked heated discussions about the LTB's dispute resolution process, eviction applications, and reignited calls for a provincial registry that specifically names problematic tenants and landlords.

When asked about a similar video in 2023, property manager and realtor, Varun Sriskanda, told blogTO that the LTB should maintain a list of "bad tenants" to prevent similar instances from happening.

"This mainly happens because of excessive backlogs at the Landlord and Tenant Board (LTB). As soon as a landlord notices a property being damaged by a tenant or if that tenant stops paying rent the landlord can bring an application to the board. The problem is it doesn't matter how quick the landlord acts, they still have to wait 12 months for a decision to be made," Sriskanda told blogTO at the time.

In certain cases, decisions take so long that by the time a tenant is ordered to be evicted, the damages to a property would have destroyed the home and made it "inhabitable" for future tenants, he explained.

"We need to stop letting problematic tenants ruin it for the majority of tenants in Ontario that pay rent on time and don't cause property damage."