Here's why a bland suburban Best Buy is listed among Toronto's heritage buildings

Nearly 4,000 buildings in Toronto are at risk of losing heritage status by the end of 2024, and while many of these structures are integral stitches in the urban fabric worthy of protection, others aren't quite as universally appreciated.

Among the thousands of sites threatened by changes made to the Heritage Act and the introduction of Bill 23, the More Homes Built Faster Act passed by the provincial government in 2023, one suburban plaza is generating confusion for its inclusion in the City of Toronto's Heritage Register.

A large plaza at Warden and Eglinton avenues is home to a Best Buy, a HomeSense, a mid-rise office building and a handful of other retailers.

It doesn't look like the type of place one would be in a rush to preserve, and yet, this average-looking suburban big-box outlet site is indeed listed on the Heritage Register — sparking discussion on social media about heritage preservation and how it can often counter efforts to get housing built in the city.

University student Khalil Heron, who has gained attention for his fantasy transit maps, posted about the plaza's inclusion on the register, saying, "if you weren't already convinced that heritage planning in Toronto is a joke this might change that."

The site in question is listed on the register as 50 Ashtonbee Road, with a pin placed directly on the building occupied by HomeSense and Best Buy. However, the Heritage Register states that the site is recognized not for the newer big-box buildings at the north end of the plaza, but instead for the mid-rise office building at the southeast corner of the site.

Formerly a Volkswagen office building, this toned-down Postmodern-ish interpretation of a Streamline Moderne (I am being pretty generous with this association) style was designed by architect Erland Gustavs and constructed in 1978 — making it a mere 46 years old at the time of writing.

Whatever value the building may have had to earn its recognition on the register, it likely won't be enough to keep this structure in place amid a rapidly intensifying stretch of Eglinton Avenue East soon to be served by the delay-plagued Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

The site in question — including the cruise ship-shaped office building and all the big-box stores — is destined to be redeveloped with an absolutely gargantuan community at 1920 Eglinton East, planned to host a dozen towers with heights up to 48 storeys.

According to the City's website, listing on the Heritage Register only mandates means further evaluation of a property if there is an intent to demolish.

"Having properties listed is an important first step in ensuring we can preserve our heritage, but it does not prevent growth. Not everything listed will be formally designated as a heritage property," the website reads.

The Heritage Register currently protects 11,271 properties, with 3,977 properties under listed status.