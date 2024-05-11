Mind-blowing mansion for sale in Toronto for $22 million

Beautiful things take time, and a Toronto mansion at 11 Thornwood Rd. took seven years to build. So, one could call it a knockout.

This unique home is the brainchild of the architectural firm KPMB, who are behind notable projects like the Massey Hall restoration and the Bloor Street United Church.

"Very rarely do they engage in residential architecture," listing agent Cailey Heaps shared with blogTO.

But maybe they should do it more often, because when they do, the results are truly mind-blowing. Especially when they partner with SevernWoods Fine Homes to bring their vision to life.

Nestled in an exclusive pocket of Rosedale, with a ravine as its backdrop, 11 Thornwood Rd. seamlessly blends the home's interior and exterior with the surrounding natural beauty.

Spanning over 9,500 square feet, this home is special in that every turn and angle is guided by the golden ratio, aka Phi Φ, which has been the secret sauce for harmonious design for centuries.

This magical number shapes the home's essence, from room proportions to the angles in the plan and even the privacy screen facing the street.

Phi Φ is like the fairy dust sprinkled throughout the house's design.

The home's two wings come together at a central pivot point, a lively hub where each part of the house is visible and interconnected.

The home is bright and open, with amazing sightlines, soaring ceilings, and a smooth flow between living spaces.

Floor-to-ceiling windows and doors with an infinity edge frame captivating views as well as flood the house with natural light.

But don't worry about being on display, as the front of the home has a "golden mean driven privacy screen" and there are motorized blinds everywhere else.

The unique thing about this home, even though it's a mansion, is that it's fun, warm and the opposite of a soulless McMansion.

The main floor offers spacious principal rooms that aren't so big that they feel cavernous.

The dining area blends seamlessly into a large, open-concept kitchen, which is, of course, equipped with all the bells and whistles.

Although, the all-white kitchen does give it a bit of a lab-like vibe.

Right outside the kitchen and living area is the "garden sanctuary," complete with a stone patio, built-in barbeque, outdoor fireplace, and lush gardens, all connected to the ravine.

Back inside, the staircase is like a piece of art with the curved exposed brick wall.

Upstairs, you'll find a library, with an ideal nook for reading and soaking in the serene treetop views, as well as the bedrooms.

Eleven Thornwood Rd. has four bedrooms and seven bathrooms, including two powder rooms on the main floor.

The primary suite has a spacious bedroom, a spa-like five-piece bathroom, and a large, custom walk-in closet.

The three additional bedrooms each have their own bathroom.

At the end of the hallway, there's a home office and family room.

The lower level of this home is just as grand as the upper floors. It includes a guest suite, a recreation room, a games room, a soundproof music room or exercise room, and a laundry room.

And maybe the coolest thing about this house, at least for car enthusiasts, is the garage, which has a secret second garage in it.

The main level garage accommodates two cars, while the innovative car lift leads to a basement garage that houses five additional vehicles.

This area is not just about parking; it also includes space for a workshop, bicycle storage, and extra room for various storage needs, making it a versatile and practical aspect of this luxurious home.

So with all that in mind and given how unique this home truly is, it should be no surprise that 11 Thornwood Rd. is listed for $22,500,000.