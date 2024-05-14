Two-level Toronto penthouse in an Art Deco-inspired tower hits market for $6M

The condo tower at 438 Richmond St. W, with its yellow brick and Art Deco façade, seems like it was built in the 1920s. But, fun fact, it wasn't built until 2002.

The Morgan condos was designed by Quadrangle Architects and is said to have been inspired by its historical neighbours like the Balfour and the Fashion Building.

But since it's a relatively new development, the building offers residents and guests all of the modern amenities one could ask for.

Residents have access to concierge service, a gym, a meeting room, a party room, a cinema, a rooftop terrace with barbecues, and a sauna.

Not that you need any of those things if you have this penthouse.

This is the first time, since it was developed, that the penthouse unit is up for sale.

As you step into the penthouse, right from the elevators, you're immediately transported into a world of elegance.

The penthouse spans two floors because its actually two condos that were combined, as listing agent Ryan Roberts shared.

The main level offers 4,000 square feet of living space.

While the lower level, that has an extra 1,000 square feet and its own elevator access, is basically just your own personal gym.

"It would be great for an athlete," said Roberts, musing about how a personal trainer or masseuse could just pop in without having to walk through the main part of the house.

But both floors showcase the beautiful architecture and interesting design, with materials like tavertine marble walls, wide plank oak floors, and the weird but cool acid-washed stainless steel cabinets in the kitchen.

There are also fun things, like a Japanese rock garden, that add a touch of whimsy to the unit.

The main floor has an open-concept living room, dining room and kitchen.

The spaces are big, bright and airy with the high ceilings and massive floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the city.

There's actually two living rooms, although on the floor plan one is called a "sitting room".

The condo boasts three bedrooms, five bathrooms total and six terraces.

Yes, this condo comes with a combined 2,000 square feet of outdoor space with some pretty epic views of the city.

Unit 1701 at 438 Richmond St. W is also decked out with state-of-the-art Savant Systems and Lutron Lighting, ensuring premium automation for your convenience.

As if that weren't enough, the unit also includes five parking spaces, three lockers, and EV charging.

This jewel of a condo could be yours for $5,999,000.