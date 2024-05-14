Real Estate
1701 438 Richmond St. W Toronto

Two-level Toronto penthouse in an Art Deco-inspired tower hits market for $6M

The condo tower at 438 Richmond St. W, with its yellow brick and Art Deco façade, seems like it was built in the 1920s. But, fun fact, it wasn't built until 2002.

The Morgan condos was designed by Quadrangle Architects and is said to have been inspired by its historical neighbours like the Balfour and the Fashion Building.1701 438 Richmond St. W Toronto

The foyer. 

But since it's a relatively new development, the building offers residents and guests all of the modern amenities one could ask for.

1701 438 Richmond St. W Toronto

One of the living rooms with views of the city. 

Residents have access to concierge service, a gym, a meeting room, a party room, a cinema, a rooftop terrace with barbecues, and a sauna.

1701 438 Richmond St. W Toronto

The den or sitting room off the living room. 

Not that you need any of those things if you have this penthouse. 

1701 438 Richmond St. W Toronto

One of the bedrooms. 

This is the first time, since it was developed, that the penthouse unit is up for sale. 

1701 438 Richmond St. W Toronto

The three elevators that open directly into the unit. 

As you step into the penthouse, right from the elevators, you're immediately transported into a world of elegance. 

1701 438 Richmond St. W Toronto

The office space. 

The penthouse spans two floors because its actually two condos that were combined, as listing agent Ryan Roberts shared.

1701 438 Richmond St. W Toronto

A view of the living room into the kitchen. 

The main level offers 4,000 square feet of living space.

1701 438 Richmond St. W Toronto

The exercise room. 

While the lower level, that has an extra 1,000 square feet and its own elevator access, is basically just your own personal gym. 

"It would be great for an athlete," said Roberts, musing about how a personal trainer or masseuse could just pop in without having to walk through the main part of the house.

1701 438 Richmond St. W Toronto

The open concept living area with a double-sided fireplace. 

But both floors showcase the beautiful architecture and interesting design, with materials like tavertine marble walls, wide plank oak floors, and the weird but cool acid-washed stainless steel cabinets in the kitchen.

1701 438 Richmond St. W Toronto

A built in rock garden. 

There are also fun things, like a Japanese rock garden, that add a touch of whimsy to the unit.  

1701 438 Richmond St. W Toronto

The dining room. 

The main floor has an open-concept living room, dining room and kitchen. 

1701 438 Richmond St. W Toronto

The kitchen. 

The spaces are big, bright and airy with the high ceilings and massive floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the city. 

1701 438 Richmond St. W Toronto

The sitting room. 

There's actually two living rooms, although on the floor plan one is called a "sitting room". 1701 438 Richmond St. W Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The condo boasts three bedrooms, five bathrooms total and six terraces. 1701 438 Richmond St. W Toronto

One of the terraces. 

Yes, this condo comes with a combined 2,000 square feet of outdoor space with some pretty epic views of the city. 

1701 438 Richmond St. W Toronto

The primary ensuite bathroom. 

Unit 1701 at 438 Richmond St. W is also decked out with state-of-the-art Savant Systems and Lutron Lighting, ensuring premium automation for your convenience.

1701 438 Richmond St. W Toronto

Another terrace. 

As if that weren't enough, the unit also includes five parking spaces, three lockers, and EV charging. 

1701 438 Richmond St. W Toronto

Views of the CN tower from one of the six terraces. 

This jewel of a condo could be yours for $5,999,000

Photos by

Jagged Lens
