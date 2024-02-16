This classic Tudor home in Toronto looks like it was transported right from England

Nestled in the heart of Forest Hill lies a home straight out of a storybook or the English countryside... which are more or less the same thing.

310 Vesta Dr. is a classic three-storey Tudor-style beauty.

The deep red bricks, the steeply pitched gable roofs, and the decorative half beams all come together to create a stunning home.

But fear not, this home isn't stuck in the Tudor Period – it effortlessly blends timeless character with modern amenities, creating a perfect combination of charm and functionality for today's living.

As you step inside, you'll be greeted by elegant wainscoting, beamed ceilings, and crown mouldings that whisper tales of yesteryear.

The details like the carving on the newel posts are truly spectacular.

And the leaded windows plus the abundance of fireplaces add that special touch that creates the authentic Tudor home aesthetic that you'd find in 500-year-old homes in England.

The spacious principal rooms offer plenty of space for entertaining, while the superb kitchen and breakfast area are a chef's dream come true.

The grand family room, complete with a fireplace, opens onto a secluded stone patio shaded by an enormous tree, creating a serene oasis in the heart of the city.

With five bedrooms and five bathrooms spread across 5,350 square feet of luxurious living space (including the basement), there's room for the whole family to spread out and relax.

Upstairs, the second floor features an intimate, paneled library connected to a grand primary bedroom with spacious walk-in closets and a spa-like five-piece bathroom.

It's truly a bibliophile's dream room.

The basement is a treasure trove of delights, featuring a gym with mirrors, a full guest suite, storage space, a full kitchen, and a laundry room.

As for outdoor space, it's not quite the English garden with the snow in the pictures but there's definitely potential for a lovely space to enjoy in the warmer months.

You could probably even put in one of those stunning glass greenhouses that the English are so fond of to really make it feel like you're living in somewhere like Stratford upon Avon.

310 Vesta Dr. is listed for $4,299,000.