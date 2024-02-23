Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
23 Poplar Plains Cres. Toronto

This stunning 1920s Toronto home is going for $3 million

If you thought this house looks like it could be in a magazine, you'd be right. It has been in several, including Objekt, listing agent Pavlena Brown shared with blogTO. 

And it's no surprise, the four-bedroom, four-bathroom house, that was originally built in 1928, is phenomenal as the owners are prominent in the arts and architecture. 

"Lots of the design features were stemming from those roots," Brown explained.

23 Poplar Plains Cres. Toronto

Slate floor inspired by the Plazzo in Italy. 

23 Poplar Plains Cres. is the perfect mix of classical Edwardian architecture and mid-century modern design.

23 Poplar Plains Cres. Toronto

The living room. 

From the moment you set foot inside, you're greeted with an aura of sophistication and warmth that only people who spend a lot of time thinking about the aesthetics of things can achieve.

23 Poplar Plains Cres. Toronto

The foyer and sun room. 

Right from the front door you are immediately captivated by the direct view of the sun-kissed family room and a sightline that leads you to the treed south-facing backyard.

23 Poplar Plains Cres. Toronto

Sunny views of the backyard. 

This, my friend, is the pièce de résistance of this exceptional home – a sanctuary where the indoors seamlessly blend with the outdoors. 

23 Poplar Plains Cres. Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

Bathed in an abundance of natural light on every floor, this home boasts sleek oversized windows that invite the sunshine in, creating a cheerful ambience throughout.

23 Poplar Plains Cres. Toronto

A sitting area. 

Also, radiant heat flooring ensures that every corner of your abode stays cozy and inviting, no matter the season.

23 Poplar Plains Cres. Toronto

The home office in the basement. 

With spacious rooms spread across four floors, including an underpinned basement with an addition, this residence offers ample space for every aspect of life.

23 Poplar Plains Cres. Toronto

Views from the kitchen. 

Whether you're working from home, seeking a quiet retreat, or entertaining guests, there's a spot here for every mood and moment.

23 Poplar Plains Cres. Toronto

The leaded glass bay window is a nice touch of historical charm. 

The main floor exudes warmth and character, featuring a large formal living room adorned with a historic leaded glass bay window and custom oak bookshelves, complemented by a modern wood-burning fireplace.

23 Poplar Plains Cres. Toronto

The solarium. 

An expansive main floor addition transforms the back of the house into a spectacular solarium-style room.

23 Poplar Plains Cres. Toronto

The backyard. 

With 10-foot ceilings and a wall of sliding glass doors leading to a landscaped backyard oasis, this multi-purpose space seamlessly integrates indoor comfort with outdoor splendour.23 Poplar Plains Cres. Toronto

The kitchen. 

The modern kitchen is flooded with sunlight from the south-facing backyard and featuring double-sided access to the living and dining rooms, as well as white custom cabinetry and top-of-the-line appliances, it's a chef's dream come true.

23 Poplar Plains Cres. Toronto

One of the bedrooms. 

Upstairs there are three charming bedrooms, each bathed in natural light and adorned with custom oak closets.

23 Poplar Plains Cres. Toronto

The primary suite with the walk-in shower. 

The primary suite, located on the third floor, offers an inviting retreat with a statement walk-in shower featuring a fully retractable skylight – a bathing experience that connects you with nature.

23 Poplar Plains Cres. Toronto

A rec room in the basement. 

The lower level of this home is sure to exceed your expectations, with high ceilings, large windows, and an all-glass private walkout to the backyard.

23 Poplar Plains Cres. Toronto

The architectural design of this home during the 2007 renovation was done by Kohn Shnier.

Whether you're unwinding with a movie or seeking a quiet workspace, this multi-level bonus space offers endless possibilities.

23 Poplar Plains Cres. Toronto

The shower with a skylight. 

Crafted and curated with a profound passion for design, it's clear this home seamlessly merges the realms of art, design, and architecture.

23 Poplar Plains Cres. Toronto

The back of the home. 

23 Poplar Plains Cres. is currently listed for $3,199,000.

Photos by

Nested Real Estate
