This $4 million Toronto home looks like a retro scene from the show Golden Girls

If you've ever dreamed of living like Blanche, Dorothy, Rose, or Sophia from the iconic TV show The Golden Girls, this Lawrence Park family home might just be your ticket to a fabulous new lifestyle.

Located within walking distance of the Lawrence subway station, Yonge Street, and beautiful parks, this picture-perfect residence offers the perfect blend of classic charm and modern amenities.

As you step inside, you'll be greeted by grand principal rooms with almost nine-foot ceilings, creating a sense of space and elegance.

The pastel colours, the abundance of wallpaper, and outrageously patterned furniture give them home that granny chic look that's oh-so-trendy these days.

We also can't help but fall in love with the original crown mouldings, cozy fireplace and stained glass windows.

The expansive windows flood the home with incredible natural light, making every day feel like a sunny adventure in Miami (minus the palm trees, of course).

The eat-in kitchen and servery are dated but still ideal for whipping up delicious meals, just like Sophia's famous marinara sauce or Rose's Scandinavian delicacies.

With four generous upstairs bedrooms, a den, and a sunroom, there's plenty of space for your own Golden Girls squad or visiting friends and family.

And if you need an extra bedroom, the den and sunroom could easily be converted, giving you the flexibility you need.

But the real showstopper? The private backyard oasis, featuring an inground pool, cabana, covered patio, and green space.

It's the perfect spot for lounging, entertaining, or hosting your own lanai party.

Located in the coveted Blythwood Public School District and within walking distance to the Toronto French School, this home is perfect for a family looking to live their best Golden Girls life.

So grab your favourite cheesecake recipe, gather your closest friends, and start living the Golden Girls dream in this fabulous Toronto home!

The home at 119 Dinnick Cres. is listed for $3,895,000.