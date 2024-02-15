Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
119 Dinnick Cres. Toronto

This $4 million Toronto home looks like a retro scene from the show Golden Girls

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

If you've ever dreamed of living like Blanche, Dorothy, Rose, or Sophia from the iconic TV show The Golden Girls, this Lawrence Park family home might just be your ticket to a fabulous new lifestyle.

Located within walking distance of the Lawrence subway station, Yonge Street, and beautiful parks, this picture-perfect residence offers the perfect blend of classic charm and modern amenities.

As you step inside, you'll be greeted by grand principal rooms with almost nine-foot ceilings, creating a sense of space and elegance.119 Dinnick Cres. Toronto

A sitting room. 

The pastel colours, the abundance of wallpaper, and outrageously patterned furniture give them home that granny chic look that's oh-so-trendy these days. 

119 Dinnick Cres. Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

We also can't help but fall in love with the original crown mouldings, cozy fireplace and stained glass windows. 

119 Dinnick Cres. Toronto

The living room. 

The expansive windows flood the home with incredible natural light, making every day feel like a sunny adventure in Miami (minus the palm trees, of course).

119 Dinnick Cres. Toronto

The kitchen. 

The eat-in kitchen and servery are dated but still ideal for whipping up delicious meals, just like Sophia's famous marinara sauce or Rose's Scandinavian delicacies.

119 Dinnick Cres. Toronto

Another bedroom. 

With four generous upstairs bedrooms, a den, and a sunroom, there's plenty of space for your own Golden Girls squad or visiting friends and family.

119 Dinnick Cres. Toronto

The den. 

And if you need an extra bedroom, the den and sunroom could easily be converted, giving you the flexibility you need.

119 Dinnick Cres. Toronto

The backyard. 

But the real showstopper? The private backyard oasis, featuring an inground pool, cabana, covered patio, and green space.

119 Dinnick Cres. Toronto

The servery which leads into the dining room. 

It's the perfect spot for lounging, entertaining, or hosting your own lanai party.

119 Dinnick Cres. Toronto

Stained glass windows and original wood banister. 

Located in the coveted Blythwood Public School District and within walking distance to the Toronto French School, this home is perfect for a family looking to live their best Golden Girls life.

119 Dinnick Cres. Toronto

A cozy fireplace. 

So grab your favourite cheesecake recipe, gather your closest friends, and start living the Golden Girls dream in this fabulous Toronto home!

119 Dinnick Cres. Toronto

The back of the house. 

The home at 119 Dinnick Cres. is listed for $3,895,000.

Photos by

RelaHQ
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Someone is renting a bunk bed in Toronto and calling it a 'prestige accommodation'

This $4 million Toronto home looks like a retro scene from the show Golden Girls

Ontario cottage country town wants to crack down on party rentals

Rent prices in Toronto continue to plummet but that could change very soon

Enormous $130M renovation will transform Toronto's ROM Crystal

Single people need to save for almost their entire adult lives to afford a home in Toronto

Mega mansion on Toronto's Bridle Path has dropped its price by almost $2 million

Luxury five-star hotel planned within enormous $800M Toronto skyscraper