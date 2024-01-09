This extravagant legal office in Toronto will make you rethink your career path

This law firm in Toronto has one of the fanciest office spaces in the city, and blogTO's own Briana Brieiro got to go on a tour of it.

The Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP office, located in the north tower of the Bay Adelaide Centre complex at 40 Temperance, is a massive space designed to house and support the firm's team of 525 (including lawyers and staff) while adapting to changes in the industry landscape.

The office space features multiple living room-esque lounges, including a devoted client lounge with swanky high-backed chairs — which Briana describes as "villain" chairs — and huge windows letting in airy, natural light.

In fact, you'll find a ton of natural light everywhere you go in the Cassels office, and that's not a coincidence: incorporated around an idea called "right to light," the firm was intentional about maximizing natural light in the office when designing the space.

"Our lawyers are people and need to live like people," says Bethany McKoy, Assistant Director of Professional Resources at Cassels.

The office space also houses a full kitchen stocked with every snack and drink you could think of and a wellness room complete with Peloton bikes.

Not to worry about stinking up the office with your post-workout sweat — the office also has showers and towel service for its workers. "It's really like a spa," says McKoy.

The firm was first founded in 1888 (their library houses a book of original city maps from that time), but that doesn't mean they're stuck in the past. They've taken steps to rise to the needs of work in the post-Covid era, including virtual hearing rooms as more legal proceedings move online.

"After the pandemic, a lot of trials and hearings generally became virtual," says McKoy. "This really [...] makes court that much more accessible for the public."

Before moving to their new space in the Bay Adelaide Centre in May 2023, Cassels was located in the Scotiabank Plaza for 35 years.