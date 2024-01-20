Real Estate
38 Ravensbourne Cres. Toronto

This $5 million Toronto home is Scandi-inspired and gorgeous

If you spend enough time watching HGTV and home reno shows, you'll know that Scandinavian design has been the ideal aesthetic for a while. 

When done well, the clean, simple and bright style is beautiful. Which is probably why it's been popular since the 1950s.

And the trend is not going away anytime soon. In 2024, there are still tons of think pieces on how to make your home more hygge and how Japanese and Scandinavian style are fusing to make the new cool Japandi trend. 38 Ravensbourne Cres. Toronto

The foyer with a mudroom off to the side. 

So we couldn't help but sit up and take notice when we saw this five-bedroom, five-bathroom Scandi-inspired home in Princess Anne Manor.

38 Ravensbourne Cres. Toronto

The dining area with a built-in display cabinet. 

As you step through the front door of 38 Ravensbourne Cres., be prepared to be bathed in natural light streaming through large, picturesque windows.

38 Ravensbourne Cres. Toronto

The primary bathroom. 

These windows not only illuminate the space but also showcase the beauty of the tree-lined street, providing a picturesque view exclusive to this neighbourhood.

38 Ravensbourne Cres. Toronto

The living room with 21-foot high ceilings. 

The meticulous craftsmanship is evident everywhere. There is extensive custom millwork throughout the home.

38 Ravensbourne Cres. Toronto

Double-sided fireplace with microcement hearth. 

The light wood adds warmth and details like the fluting add texture and dimension, while still being minimal and clean aesthetically. 

38 Ravensbourne Cres. Toronto

Large windows provide tons of natural light. 

Every detail in this house has been carefully considered, from the elegant trim to the efficient HVAC design that ensures comfort and climate control throughout the seasons.

38 Ravensbourne Cres. Toronto

The open main floor. 

The open concept main floor with soaring ceilings creates an airy and bright space that harmonizes with the outdoors thanks to the large windows.

38 Ravensbourne Cres. Toronto

The kitchen with integrated appliances. 

Especailly in the kitchen where the floor-level windows establish that perfect connection between indoor and outdoor spaces.

38 Ravensbourne Cres. Toronto

The study. 

For those who find inspiration in work or literature, the study provides an ideal setting for a productive work-from-home environment or a cozy library retreat. 

38 Ravensbourne Cres. Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

Upstairs you'll find the bedrooms. 

38 Ravensbourne Cres. Toronto

The primary closet. 

The primary bedroom is a serene haven, featuring a spacious walk-in closet that accommodates even a Tan France-level wardrobe. 

38 Ravensbourne Cres. Toronto

A sitting area. 

Also, typical of Scandinavian design is the idea of prioritizing functionality, so obviously there's a laundry room upstairs. 

38 Ravensbourne Cres. Toronto

The stairs with recessed LED lighting. 

No more hauling laundry up and down stairs, convenience is key in this modern abode.

38 Ravensbourne Cres. Toronto

The basement rec room. 

The basement floorplan holds endless possibilities, with potential for a recreational room, a home gym, and a bathroom already roughed-in.

38 Ravensbourne Cres. Toronto

The backyard. 

As for outdoor space, there's plenty as the home sits on a large 76 by 120 foot lot. 

38 Ravensbourne Cres. Toronto

The sleek kitchen cabinets with LED lighting. 

So there's a big backyard with a pool and enough space for a lawn as well. 

38 Ravensbourne Cres. Toronto

Another bedroom. 

38 Ravensbourne Cres. is currently listed for $4,977,990.

38 Ravensbourne Cres. Toronto

The back of the house. 

And while the home certainly is stunning, that listing price might be a bit high since the average home goes for $2 million and this is its third time on the market

Photos by

Birdhouse Media
