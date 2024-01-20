This $5 million Toronto home is Scandi-inspired and gorgeous

If you spend enough time watching HGTV and home reno shows, you'll know that Scandinavian design has been the ideal aesthetic for a while.

When done well, the clean, simple and bright style is beautiful. Which is probably why it's been popular since the 1950s.

And the trend is not going away anytime soon. In 2024, there are still tons of think pieces on how to make your home more hygge and how Japanese and Scandinavian style are fusing to make the new cool Japandi trend.

So we couldn't help but sit up and take notice when we saw this five-bedroom, five-bathroom Scandi-inspired home in Princess Anne Manor.

As you step through the front door of 38 Ravensbourne Cres., be prepared to be bathed in natural light streaming through large, picturesque windows.

These windows not only illuminate the space but also showcase the beauty of the tree-lined street, providing a picturesque view exclusive to this neighbourhood.

The meticulous craftsmanship is evident everywhere. There is extensive custom millwork throughout the home.

The light wood adds warmth and details like the fluting add texture and dimension, while still being minimal and clean aesthetically.

Every detail in this house has been carefully considered, from the elegant trim to the efficient HVAC design that ensures comfort and climate control throughout the seasons.

The open concept main floor with soaring ceilings creates an airy and bright space that harmonizes with the outdoors thanks to the large windows.

Especailly in the kitchen where the floor-level windows establish that perfect connection between indoor and outdoor spaces.

For those who find inspiration in work or literature, the study provides an ideal setting for a productive work-from-home environment or a cozy library retreat.

Upstairs you'll find the bedrooms.

The primary bedroom is a serene haven, featuring a spacious walk-in closet that accommodates even a Tan France-level wardrobe.

Also, typical of Scandinavian design is the idea of prioritizing functionality, so obviously there's a laundry room upstairs.

No more hauling laundry up and down stairs, convenience is key in this modern abode.

The basement floorplan holds endless possibilities, with potential for a recreational room, a home gym, and a bathroom already roughed-in.

As for outdoor space, there's plenty as the home sits on a large 76 by 120 foot lot.

So there's a big backyard with a pool and enough space for a lawn as well.

38 Ravensbourne Cres. is currently listed for $4,977,990.

And while the home certainly is stunning, that listing price might be a bit high since the average home goes for $2 million and this is its third time on the market.