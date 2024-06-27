Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
27 South Drive Toronto

This is what a $21 million designer house in Toronto looks like

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

In Toronto, a house priced at $21 million is usually an ostentatious Drake-like mansion in the Bridle Path. It's gaudy and over-the-top, and it's not a home you could ever imagine anyone living their day-to-day life in. 

But 27 South Dr., despite its $20,800,000 listing price, is nothing like those McMansions we're used to seeing. 27 South Drive Toronto

The foyer. 

The Edwardian-era Rosedale home, which was built in 1902, is understated in its beauty. 

27 South Drive Toronto

The kitchen also features a butler's pantry. 

The home underwent an extensive renovation and expansion under the direction of architect Ray Murakami, with the help of designer Ann Johnston and landscape architect Mark Hartley

27 South Drive Toronto

The family room. 

The result is a stunning home that was featured in OBJEKT Design Magazine.

27 South Drive Toronto

The front hall. 

As you enter the house, you're greeted with soaring ceilings, plenty of natural light and a surprisingly modern aesthetic. 

27 South Drive Toronto

A playroom. 

While the exterior of the home is traditional in its Edwardian facade, the interior is very contemporary. 

27 South Drive Toronto

The breakfast area with a walk-out to the backyard. 

On the main floor you have the principal rooms, which are understated and simple in detail but very luxurious nonetheless. 

27 South Drive Toronto

The study. 

The study is a cozy space with a fireplace. It has custom pocket doors and a full on bar, you know, for Mad Men vibes.

27 South Drive Toronto

The dining room. 

But the bar is right next to the dining room, which also has a climate-controlled wine fridge, making it the ultimate dinner party spot. 

27 South Drive Toronto

The open concept kitchen and family room. 

The kitchen is open concept with the family room and is stunning in its simplicity.

27 South Drive Toronto

The primary ensuite bathroom. 

27 South Dr. features six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. 

27 South Drive Toronto

A bedroom. 

They're all luxurious and comfortable with a clean, almost minimal aesthetic to them. 

27 South Drive Toronto

The primary bedroom features a walk-out terrace. 

The primary bedroom is so simple it's almost boring. 

27 South Drive Toronto

The home gym. 

But the fun really happens in the basement of the home. 

27 South Drive Toronto

The infra-red and rock combo sauna/steam room. 

There's a massage room, sauna and steam room, home gym, cold plunge bath, a home theatre and more. 

27 South Drive Toronto

The backyard. 

Coupled with the resort-worthy basement is the backyard to match. 

27 South Drive Toronto

The interior of the cabana. 

The backyard oasis comes with a beautiful pool, heated stone terraces and an all-season cabana with a bar. 

27 South Drive Toronto

The back deck with two outdoor BBQs. 

The backyard also backs onto a ravine so there's tons of privacy. 

27 South Drive Toronto

Green roofs and trees make the yard look even bigger than it is. 

The only thing 27 South Dr. doesn't have is a garage, which is honestly super weird for a house at this price point. 

27 South Drive Toronto

An aerial shot of the property. 

But there are six parking spots, so that's something... 

Photos by

Birdhouse Media
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This is what a $21 million designer house in Toronto looks like

Buyers are now offering way less than asking price for homes in these parts of the GTA

Luxury Toronto hotel reportedly for sale at record price close to $450 million

Brampton home re-listed four times in two years shows just how much prices fluctuate

Futuristic tower to replace luxury car dealerships north of Toronto

Toronto's real estate market continues to be so overrun with homes no one is buying

Toronto slaughterhouse and trash incinerator to be heart of new shopping destination

$4.5 million Toronto home looks like it was built in Minecraft