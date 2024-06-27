This is what a $21 million designer house in Toronto looks like

In Toronto, a house priced at $21 million is usually an ostentatious Drake-like mansion in the Bridle Path. It's gaudy and over-the-top, and it's not a home you could ever imagine anyone living their day-to-day life in.

But 27 South Dr., despite its $20,800,000 listing price, is nothing like those McMansions we're used to seeing.

The Edwardian-era Rosedale home, which was built in 1902, is understated in its beauty.

The home underwent an extensive renovation and expansion under the direction of architect Ray Murakami, with the help of designer Ann Johnston and landscape architect Mark Hartley.

The result is a stunning home that was featured in OBJEKT Design Magazine.

As you enter the house, you're greeted with soaring ceilings, plenty of natural light and a surprisingly modern aesthetic.

While the exterior of the home is traditional in its Edwardian facade, the interior is very contemporary.

On the main floor you have the principal rooms, which are understated and simple in detail but very luxurious nonetheless.

The study is a cozy space with a fireplace. It has custom pocket doors and a full on bar, you know, for Mad Men vibes.

But the bar is right next to the dining room, which also has a climate-controlled wine fridge, making it the ultimate dinner party spot.

The kitchen is open concept with the family room and is stunning in its simplicity.

27 South Dr. features six bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

They're all luxurious and comfortable with a clean, almost minimal aesthetic to them.

The primary bedroom is so simple it's almost boring.

But the fun really happens in the basement of the home.

There's a massage room, sauna and steam room, home gym, cold plunge bath, a home theatre and more.

Coupled with the resort-worthy basement is the backyard to match.

The backyard oasis comes with a beautiful pool, heated stone terraces and an all-season cabana with a bar.

The backyard also backs onto a ravine so there's tons of privacy.

The only thing 27 South Dr. doesn't have is a garage, which is honestly super weird for a house at this price point.

But there are six parking spots, so that's something...