Twin skyscrapers with casino could rise taller than anything else in Niagara Falls

An enormous hotel and residential complex proposed for Niagara Falls would rise taller than anything that exists in the city today, though it has some competition for the title of the tallest in the popular tourist destination.

Developer Hennepin Realty Holdings has filed plans with the City of Niagara Falls to build a pair of 58-storey towers on its site at 6546 Fallsview Boulevard. The site is currently home to the Oakes Hotel, which features a 21-storey tower overlooking the Falls.

The developer intends to clear the current hotel lands and redevelop the site with a new complex housing a hotel, residential, casino, office, and banquet facilities. A secondary site one block away, home to surface parking, would also be redeveloped with a seven-storey parking garage serving the new complex.

The plan calls for a pair of minimalist towers designed by architects–Alliance of Toronto, reaching heights of 210.05 metres.

The towers would house 1,140 hotel suites and a limited collection of 126 residential units, joined by a six-storey podium with a central three-storey atrium.

Among the many notable features included in the plan are restaurants and gaming facility spaces on the second level, and a prominent fifth-level sky-bridge connecting the two podium buildings.

The sixth floor of the complex would house amenities for the hotel and residential units, including a spa, fitness centre, and pool.

If built as currently proposed, this new development would easily eclipse the city's current tallest building, the Hilton Niagara Falls North Tower.

While the project is planned to rise taller than anything that exists in Niagara Falls as of 2024, it would be contending for the title of the city's tallest against a handful of other projects that have been in planning behind the scenes for far longer.

Other major developments predating the current proposal feature towers taller than the two newly proposed buildings, and it's currently anyone's guess as to which of these mega-projects will be the first to claim the title of Niagara Falls' tallest.

Among the giants already approved to rise in Niagara Falls are a 77-storey tower planned at 5602 Robinson Street, a 72-storey tower at 6605 Stanley Avenue, a complex with towers as tall as 60 storeys at 6880 Stanley Avenue, towers reaching 56 storeys at 5383 Robinson Street, and 61- and 60-storey towers at 5555 River Road.