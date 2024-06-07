Developer shames City of Toronto into issuing permit for bold new skyscraper

One of Toronto's most anticipated new skyscrapers has overcome what may prove the final hurdle before its rise into the city skyline. But the latest victory for the developers of this architecturally daring skyscraper involved a bit of a public nudge directed squarely at City staff.

An understandably disgruntled real estate executive penned a blog post in late May venting frustrations over the City of Toronto's convoluted building permit process, and a little bit of public shaming appears to have gone a long way toward greasing the system's wheels.

Globizen Group founder Brandon Donnelly took to his personal blog to share the frustrating situation unfolding at the site of the One Delisle project.

The 44-storey condo tower under construction near Yonge and St. Clair features a standout design by internationally acclaimed Chicago-based architecture firm Studio Gang that will mark the company's first building in Canada

Donnelly explained in his May 29 post that the project had long been awaiting permits to pour its ground-floor columns, with the City claiming that the required above-grade permits were withheld because the developer had not yet conveyed a planned parkland dedication.

"Frustratingly though, we have been ready to convey this land for over a year," wrote Donnelly, explaining that "We simply need the city to allow us to give them this free land."

Donnelly claims in his blog that the development firm had logged at least three full pages of back-and-forth emails with City staff in an attempt to convince them to accept the free parkland dedication already, so above-grade permits could finally be issued.

"I've been doing this long enough that this isn't surprising or unusual," wrote Donnelly, who calls these types of red tape issues "deeply maddening."

"Younger people on the team can't believe that this is par for the course. On top of this, the city continues to charge interest on the fees that are payable upon issuance of the first above-grade building permit."

Donnelly took things a step further, calling the requirements "an insane dynamic where the city can delay things as long as it wants and then charge us, and all other developers, interest on its own delays," citing this as one of the reasons the city keeps getting more expensive.

And, believe it or not, the blog post appears to have worked in getting the City moving on accepting the parkland dedication.

On June 5, Donnelly shared a follow-up blog post announcing that the City had accepted the parkland dedication and an above-grade permit had finally been issued.

Donnelly wrote, "As a follow-up to last week's post about giving free land to the City of Toronto, I am now thrilled to report that, today at 12:14 p.m., we received our building permit!"

He explains that he was contacted by the City on Thursday morning, and learned that "They weren't thrilled about my post, but were very helpful and said that they would ensure the conveyance happened immediately. It then got done before noon that same day."

Donnelly thanked the many people who shared his post online and stressed that "Hopefully it's clear that last week's post came strictly from a place of prolonged frustration. I wasn't trying to be mean."