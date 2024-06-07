Real Estate
Jack Landau
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
kensington market rent hike

Toronto Parking Authority slammed for nearly doubling a small business' rent

Real Estate
Jack Landau
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A community-based nonprofit is calling out the City-owned Toronto Parking Authority (TPA) and alleging it has nearly doubled the rent for a business in the Kensington Market neighbourhood.

The Kensington Market Community Land Trust (KMCLT) — one of a handful of such organizations fighting to keep commercial rents affordable — attacked the TPA on social media this week with a scathing thread alleging unfair rent hikes for a business on Baldwin Street.

The TPA leases out six commercial spaces on Baldwin Street, on the ground floor of its Green P multilevel garage.

According to KMCLT, one of the tenants of these spaces — Dipped Donuts — recently renewed their lease with TPA and had their rent nearly doubled from $45.89 per square foot ($1,414.94 per month) to $80 per square foot ($2,559.17 per month).

In a follow-up post, the KMCLT shared revenue figures for the parking authority, asking, "does TPA need to jack the rents of these small businesses?"

"TPA states this parking facility on Baldwin is among their TOP 15 MOST productive garages, with $1.65 million in revenue for 2023, which was $500k BETTER than pre-pandemic in 2019," the thread continues.

The thread posted by KMCLT goes on to slam the apparently thriving TPA, asking "why gouge small businesses for just a few thousand $ more each month?"

The posts allege that this practice "exemplifies City-led displacement and gentrification," accusing the City of "pushing out small businesses to seek higher-paying tenants."

"To TPA, these spaces are just budget lines; to us, they are small business owners trying to make a living."

blogTO has reached out to the TPA and the City of Toronto for comment.

Lead photo by

Kensington Market Community Land Trust/X
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Toronto Parking Authority slammed for nearly doubling a small business' rent

This is what a $21 million designer house in Toronto looks like

Buyers are now offering way less than asking price for homes in these parts of the GTA

Luxury Toronto hotel reportedly for sale at record price close to $450 million

Brampton home re-listed four times in two years shows just how much prices fluctuate

Futuristic tower to replace luxury car dealerships north of Toronto

Toronto's real estate market continues to be so overrun with homes no one is buying

Toronto slaughterhouse and trash incinerator to be heart of new shopping destination