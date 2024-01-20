Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
20 Murmouth Rd. Toronto

This $1 million Toronto home is the epitome of 'Boomer Special'

This is the first time 20 Murmouth Rd. has ever been on the market. 

The same owners have been there ever since this place was built back in likely the early 70s. 

And because it's the first time this home has been on the market, it's a really good picture of all the things a Boomer does to a house that make Millenials and Gen Z ask the question: WHY?!!? Dear God WHY!?

20 Murmouth Rd. Toronto

The basement rec room. 

Truly this place ticks all the boxes for a Boomer special.

20 Murmouth Rd. Toronto

The dining room. 

Carpet over hardwood flooring? Check.

20 Murmouth Rd. Toronto

The living room.

Popcorn ceilings? Check.20 Murmouth Rd. Toronto

The basement with a wet bar. 

 Wood panelling ? Check. 

20 Murmouth Rd. Toronto

The kitchen. 

Linoleum floors? Check. Check. Check!

20 Murmouth Rd. Toronto

A bedroom. 

But even though some might consider it a crime against good design to cover up hardwood floors with high pile green carpet, this place has a lot going for it. 

20 Murmouth Rd. Toronto

The backyard. 

The home boasts over 2,000-square-feet of living space and the property is sitting on a spacious 45 by 111 foot lot, so there's plenty of potential to expand or build on the home.

20 Murmouth Rd. Toronto

Another bedroom. 

The main floor has three decent sized bedrooms and the living room has tons of natural light. 

20 Murmouth Rd. Toronto

A cozy family room. 

The basement is very retro but finished and there's a wood burning stove, which is a charming, cozy touch. 

20 Murmouth Rd. Toronto

The kitchen opens to the dining room. 

There's also an attached garage and the kitchen surprisingly has a dishwasher. 

20 Murmouth Rd. Toronto

The bathroom on the main floor. 

Although it could probably use a hearty update since the listing does mention the appliances are being sold "as-is". 

20 Murmouth Rd. Toronto

The basement. 

But the best thing this house has going for it is the price.

20 Murmouth Rd. Toronto

The hardwood floors!

20 Murmouth Rd. is currently listed for $974,888, which for a detached home in this area is surprisingly reasonable.

20 Murmouth Rd. Toronto

The back of the house. 

On average detached homes in this area sell for around $1.5 million, although depending on the amount of renovations needed you might end up being close to that at the end of it all.

Photos by

Houssmax
