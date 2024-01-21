This $7 million Oakville home is a crystal girly dream

If those crystal girls had $7 million to spend on a house, this is what their house would look like.

1477 Duncan Rd. looks like what happens when someone who really loves Fleetwood Mac and is a bit of hippy designs a custom home.

And honestly, we're here for it. This Oakville home is the lap of luxury.

Situated in one of south-east Oakville's most coveted areas, this residence sits on a spacious 79 by 151 foot lot, offering a grand canvas for an even grander lifestyle.

The home boasts 7,000 square feet of pure indulgence with four bedrooms, eight bathrooms and luxury features throughout its three floors.

You can't help but marvel at the soaring ceiling heights, custom millwork, and some of the most unique lighting fixtures we've seen.

Key in acheiving the crystal girl aesthetic, you'll find an abundance of natural stone that adorn both the interior and exterior of this architectural wonder.

In fact, there are several walls made of geodes and at least one bathroom that has rose quartz walls and counters.

Fun fact, rose quartz is the stone of unconditional love.

But every corner of this residence has been meticulously designed to create a visual feast for the senses.

The two-storey family room with 22-foot ceilings is a sight to behold, creating an atmosphere of grandeur and warmth.

The main and second floors continue the theme with 10-foot ceilings and plenty of built-in cabinetry for both style and storage.

The heart of the home is a designer kitchen equipped with top-of-the-line appliances, complemented by a separate chef's kitchen for culinary enthusiasts.

The bedrooms are fit for royalty, each equipped with its own ensuite, ensuring both comfort and privacy for all.

The lower level walk-up is a haven for entertainment, featuring a recreation room complete with games area, media space, a wet bar, and even a spa.

Just think, you can elevate your meditation game with the indoor spa and sauna that promises a rejuvenating escape within the confines of your own home.

Two additional bedrooms, each with an ensuite and one with a walkout, make this space perfect for guests or family members seeking their own retreat.

As for outdoor space, there's a huge pool-sized backyard sans pool.

But maybe instead of a traditional pool you could put in a meditation garden or hot and cold plunge pools or whatever Gwyneth Paltrow deems the next it thing is.

This crystal girl dream home is currently listed at $6,988,000.