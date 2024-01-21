Real Estate
1477 Duncan Rd. Oakville

This $7 million Oakville home is a crystal girly dream

If those crystal girls had $7 million to spend on a house, this is what their house would look like. 

1477 Duncan Rd. looks like what happens when someone who really loves Fleetwood Mac and is a bit of hippy designs a custom home. 

And honestly, we're here for it. This Oakville home is the lap of luxury.

1477 Duncan Rd. Oakville

The main floor is open concept. 

Situated in one of south-east Oakville's most coveted areas, this residence sits on a spacious 79 by 151 foot lot, offering a grand canvas for an even grander lifestyle.

1477 Duncan Rd. Oakville

The sleek and stylish kitchen. 

The home boasts 7,000 square feet of pure indulgence with four bedrooms, eight bathrooms and luxury features throughout its three floors. 

1477 Duncan Rd. Oakville

The living room has floor-to-ceiling windows. 

You can't help but marvel at the soaring ceiling heights, custom millwork, and some of the most unique lighting fixtures we've seen. 

1477 Duncan Rd. Oakville

An office space. 

Key in acheiving the crystal girl aesthetic, you'll find an abundance of natural stone that adorn both the interior and exterior of this architectural wonder.

1477 Duncan Rd. Oakville

The primary ensuite bathroom. 

In fact, there are several walls made of geodes and at least one bathroom that has rose quartz walls and counters.

1477 Duncan Rd. Oakville

Another bedroom's ensuite bathroom. 

Fun fact, rose quartz is the stone of unconditional love.

1477 Duncan Rd. Oakville

The dining room. 

But every corner of this residence has been meticulously designed to create a visual feast for the senses.

1477 Duncan Rd. Oakville

The family room. 

The two-storey family room with 22-foot ceilings is a sight to behold, creating an atmosphere of grandeur and warmth.

1477 Duncan Rd. Oakville

A bedroom with valuted ceilings. 

The main and second floors continue the theme with 10-foot ceilings and plenty of built-in cabinetry for both style and storage.

1477 Duncan Rd. Oakville

The kitchen with custom light fixtures that add a touch of artistic flair to the ambiance.

The heart of the home is a designer kitchen equipped with top-of-the-line appliances, complemented by a separate chef's kitchen for culinary enthusiasts.

1477 Duncan Rd. Oakville

The primary bedroom. 

The bedrooms are fit for royalty, each equipped with its own ensuite, ensuring both comfort and privacy for all.

1477 Duncan Rd. Oakville

The basement. 

The lower level walk-up is a haven for entertainment, featuring a recreation room complete with games area, media space, a wet bar, and even a spa.

1477 Duncan Rd. Oakville

The spa area. 

Just think, you can elevate your meditation game with the indoor spa and sauna that promises a rejuvenating escape within the confines of your own home.

1477 Duncan Rd. Oakville

One of two additional bedrooms in the basement. 

Two additional bedrooms, each with an ensuite and one with a walkout, make this space perfect for guests or family members seeking their own retreat.

1477 Duncan Rd. Oakville

The backyard. 

As for outdoor space, there's a huge pool-sized backyard sans pool.

1477 Duncan Rd. Oakville

A geode wall. 

But maybe instead of a traditional pool you could put in a meditation garden or hot and cold plunge pools or whatever Gwyneth Paltrow deems the next it thing is.

1477 Duncan Rd. Oakville

An aerial view of the home.

This crystal girl dream home is currently listed at $6,988,000.

Photos by

Jane Weatherhead & Associates
