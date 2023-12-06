Real Estate
1356 Davenport Road Toronto

This Toronto home hasn't been on the market since the 60s

Gracing the market for the first time in over 55 years, is 1356 Davenport Rd.

This property is filled with opportunity and possibility – more so for renovation enthusiasts since the home is still very much trapped in the late 1960s.

The kitchen and bathrooms are the most obvious sign that this home hasn't been updated in a while.

The kitchen is big enough to be an eat in kitchen. 

The oak cabinets in the kitchen with the melamine green counters and the strange tiles in the bathroom are dead giveaways of the age. 

1356 Davenport Road Toronto

The living room with lots of natural light. 

But if even if you're not a fan of the vintage decor, you'll see a canvas for creativity. 

1356 Davenport Road Toronto

The open plan living room and dining room. 

The spacious semi-detached home, boasts an expansive 25-foot width, which offers plenty of opportunity to customize it.  

A bedroom.

A bedroom. 

Whether it's changing up the layout or working within the existing footprint, the home has good bones. 

The original wood trim and floors.

The original wood trim and floors. 

From the original wood floors and wood trim, to the big windows and tall ceilings, there's plenty to work with. 

1356 Davenport Road Toronto

The basement has laundry and space for a rec room. 

Furthermore, you can't really beat its location. Situated in a highly coveted neighbourhood, it boasts proximity to esteemed schools, serene parks, and convenient shopping amenities.

1356 Davenport Road Toronto

Another bedroom that's currently a sitting area. 

Now if you're not ready for a full reno and if you're into the retro vibe, this home is also advertised as move-in ready.

The primary bedroom.

The primary bedroom. 

As the listing states: "Simply bring your personal belongings and start living the life you've always wanted!"

The main bathroom.

The main bathroom. 

So really, the choice between curating your dream space or stepping into a move-in ready home is yours to make. 

The front entrance.

The front entrance. 

Regardless, the best part of this home is that it's priced to sell.

Another bathroom.

Another bathroom. 

Originally, 1356 Davenport Rd. was listed for $1,148,000 but after 75 days on the market the price has recently dropped to $1,048,000

The backyard.

The backyard. 

So now's definitely the time to seize the chance to create your perfect home or step into the retro home of your dreams.

Photos by

Studio GTA Real Estate Media
