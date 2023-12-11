This Toronto house boat is only $800K and comes with actual yard space

Ahoy, there! Dream of being the captain of your own ship? Well set sail for an urban waterfront escapade that merges city life with nautical charm!

Anchored in the scenic Scarborough Bluffs, #11- 7 Brimley Rd. is a floating home that offers a unique retreat from the bustling city while keeping you conveniently close for an easy commute.

For just $795,000 you can escape the concrete jungle and immerse yourself in the tranquility of lakeside living.

Down from $849,000, this floating gem perched upon Lake Ontario offers breathtaking panoramic views of the lake and the majestic Scarborough Bluffs.

It's also a pretty rare find according to listing agent Stephanie Carmichael.

"It's one of only 25 floating homes in Toronto, so they don't come up for sale often," she told blogTO.

"It's also one of the few one storey floating homes left, so it has more potential for added value with the addition of a second storey, and comes with architectural plans for that addition," added Carmichael.

Additionally, this particular houseboat comes with yard space to satisfy your green thumb cravings!

It's a true rarity in the floating home world to be able to grow your own veggies or cultivate a garden oasis right at the water's edge.

This floating abode offers a flexible layout – one bedroom plus one flex bedroom or your ideal work-from-home office setup.

The light filled home also has one bathroom, a custom kitchen which boasts all the trimmings, including stainless steel appliances, and a brand new rooftop deck.

And yes, even the bathroom floor joins in on the luxury with its cozy heated floors!

You can either live aboard year-round or seize the opportunity to rent it out for long-term stays.

Docked at the Bluffers Park Marina, you can enjoy exclusive gated access, secure private and guest parking, and an array of amenities.

For example, you can indulge in the local restaurant and event venue, unwind at the pub or snack bar, or relish the convenience of nearby parks, Blue Flag beaches, yacht club facilities, and all the other marina perks.

Maybe living on a boat could make every day life feel like a vacation? Maybe...